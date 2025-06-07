5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 6/7/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

First 5 Innings Money Line First 5 Innings Money Line Kansas City Royals -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alarm bells should be going off for bettors of this game. The pitiful Chicago White Sox are -154 to stay within a run, and I think Adrian Houser is the reason why.

Houser might be a tinge overvalued on the surface, though. He's got a 1.74 ERA and hasn't allowed a home run in 18.1 innings, but that doesn't line up with his gigantic 54.9% hard-hit rate allowed. For the Kansas City Royals, Michael Wacha's 2.88 ERA has come with a much better rate of limiting hard contact (32.9%).

K.C. seemingly has a large advantage if these two hurlers just perform comparably. Since May 1st, the Crowns have a top-10 OPS in baseball against righties (.743). Chicago's (.647) pales in comparison.

I don't want anything to do with the antics of these bottom-10 bullpens over the last month, but I'll take K.C. to lead throughout Wacha's outing.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Total Runs Under Jun 7 11:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees played a 9-6 barnburner on Friday. That's been very unusual for the Sox without Alex Bregman.

Since Bregman exited the lineup on May 23rd, Boston has a 58 wRC+ and .548 team OPS against lefties away from Fenway Park. They've very much been upheld by their ballpark in spots, and MLB's 15th-ranked park for hitters in New York isn't quite the same.

Pitching is a real obstacle to offense for these teams, too. Garrett Crochet is Garrett Crochet, holding an unbelievable 2.98 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 30.9% strikeout rate. However, don't sleep on Ryan Yarbrough of the Yanks. His 3.45 SIERA shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing.

Crochet can hold the mighty Yankees at bay, and Yarbrough's matchup is much simpler. The tenor of this game should be very different than Friday's.

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Francisco Lindor +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

An offense as good as the New York Mets in Coors Field should do some damage -- especially against Carson Palmquist.

Palmquist has the dubious title of "emergency starter for the Colorado Rockies", which might alone explain a 5.35 SIERA and 2.00 HR/9 allowed. The lefty has allowed a massive flyball (45.9%) and hard-hit (40.0%) rate to substantiate the dinger issues, as well.

Comparing Mets sluggers to their odds, this price for Francisco Lindor is quite nice. Lindor has mashed lefties for a .960 OPS, .297 ISO, 33.3% flyball rate, and 33.3% hard-hit rate since May 1st. He's homered a team-high thrice in 41 plate appearances (PAs) during this time.

That's why FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.30 median homers from the switch-hitter, who comes with a bonus of maintaining the platoon edge against pending relievers. That projection implies closer to +286 odds for a round-tripper.

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Baltimore Orioles Total Runs Baltimore Orioles Jun 8 2:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Luis Severino has pitched like his outspoken quotes against the Athletics' home venue would indicate.

The right-hander is clearly frustrated with Sutter Health Park. He's allowed a 6.44 ERA and .344 wOBA at home this year despite continuing to manage homers well (0.78 HR/9). Severino hasn't given up a bomb on the road, though, demonstrating the handicap.

Unfortunately for him, it'll be even tougher tonight with extreme winds out to left field. However, that could be less of an issue for him and more of an issue for MLB's worst bullpen, by SIERA, since May 1st (4.20).

The Athletics' outmatched pitching staff should have a tough time containing a Baltimore Orioles lineup that just got Ramon Laureano (.830 OPS) back in the fold.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jackson Holliday +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of the Baltimore bats that can do some damage is Jackson Holliday from the leadoff spot.

I'll be waiting until lineups release to back the lefty's hits, runs, and RBIs prop when it drops after the lineup is released. The problem is that could be just an hour or two before the game starts. For now, this prop with just an RBI is a good one, as well.

Since May 1st, Holliday has tattooed right-handers for an .834 OPS, .222 ISO, and 36.5% hard-hit rate. He's driven in a team-high 16 runs in 30 games during this period.

We've got Holliday projected for 0.62 RBIs, implying closer to +116 odds for one.

The shortstop's overall projection of 2.51 hits, runs, and RBIs would make him playable at +118 or longer for 3+ hits, runs, and RBIs. I prefer that market in case his batting spot doesn't produce ducks on the pond.

