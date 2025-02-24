5 Best Fantasy Baseball Players to Target for Stolen Bases in 2025

The 2025 MLB season is almost upon us, which means it is time to begin taking part in fantasy baseball drafts. For those that play in leagues that determine scoring by categories, it's important to set your sights on players who can contribute in the stolen base department.

Determining which players to target for stolen bases -- aside from the obvious names early in drafts -- comes down to a variety of variables. We want players who excel at getting on base, play for teams that are aggressive on the base paths, and have the necessary speed to swipe bags.

Taking all of that into account, let's take a look at a handful of players to target for stolen bases in fantasy baseball this season.

All stats are courtesy of FanGraphs or Baseball Savant unless stated otherwise. The average draft position (ADP) listed for each player comes from FantasyPros' Consensus ADP.

Fantasy Baseball: Players to Target for Stolen Bases

Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 130.8

After showing his ability to hit for contact and steal bases in the minors, Brice Turang put together a solid rookie campaign in 2023, finishing with 26 stolen bases and a 21.0% strikeout rate. On the other hand, Turang's .262 wOBA and .285 OBP in 2023 left a lot to be desired for a player who doesn't have much pop in his bat.

However, Turang made massive improvements a season ago, registering 50 stolen bases and a 17.0% strikeout rate on a .294 wOBA and .316 OBP. His 50 stolen bases in 2024 were the third-most in baseball, placing him behind only Elly De La Cruz (67) and Shohei Ohtani (59) -- who both have ADPs below 11.0.

Along with Turang potentially hitting early in the Milwaukee Brewers' batting order again in 2025 after having 388 of his 619 plate appearances in 2024 come out of the leadoff spot, the Brewers are an aggressive baserunning team. Just last season, Milwaukee logged the second-most stolen bases (217) in the league.

When looking at Turang's profile from a season ago, he was in the 94th percentile in sprint speed while notching the second-highest wSB (weighted stolen base runs above average; 6.3), so even if he's not hitting early in the lineup, he's capable of swiping bags with ease.

Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 146.0

Dylan Crews is a popular name in fantasy baseball discussions, as the 2023 first-round pick of the Washington Nationals is slated to be on the team's Opening Day roster. We got only a glimpse of Crews' potential in 2024, with the talented prospect posting a .283 wOBA, .288 OBP, 19.7% strikeout rate, and 12 stolen bases in only 132 plate appearances.

Prior to being called up to the majors late last season, Crews delivered 25 stolen bases on a .354 wOBA, .342 OBP, and 20.5% strikeout rate in 449 plate appearances in the minors. Additionally, the Nationals were the only team to finish with more stolen bases (223) than the Brewers in 2024, making it likely they'll give Crews the green light plenty in 2025.

Given Washington's youthful approach to their current roster, Crews should see plenty of at-bats early in the order. During his short stint in the majors a season ago, 100 of his 132 plate appearances were from the leadoff and No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Although it was a small sample last season, Crews was in the 93rd percentile in sprint speed in 2024, and he's the only player mentioned in this article that has some potential in the power department, as well.

Xavier Edwards, SS, Marlins

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 161.6

Following minor-league stints with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays, Xavier Edwards seemingly found a home with the Miami Marlins last season. Edwards joined the Marlins during the 2023 campaign -- where he swiped 32 stolen bases at the Triple-A level -- but he flashed his value during the 2024 season.

Despite not getting playing time in the majors until June of last season, Edwards accrued 31 stolen bases on an impressive .359 wOBA, .397 OBP, 17.2% strikeout rate, and 10.9% walk rate in 303 plate appearances. Besides residing in the 78th percentile in sprint speed a season ago, Edwards also posted the 9th-highest wSB (3.8) among players with 300-plus plate appearances.

As a switch-hitter who excels at getting on base, Edwards saw 204 of his 303 plate appearances come from the top of Miami's lineup. While Edwards finished with just one long ball in 2024, his OBP was the fifth-highest in baseball when using the same sample from above, and the Marlins ranked 13th in stolen bases (125).

Assuming Edwards continues to crack the top half of the batting order for Miami this season, there's undoubtedly potential for him to approach 40-plus stolen bases.

Victor Robles, OF, Mariners

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 231.4

After spending the first seven-ish seasons of his career with the Nationals, Victor Robles joined the Seattle Mariners during the 2024 campaign, and he immediately became a base-stealing threat. Of the players with 250-plus plate appearances from June 5 -- which was when Robles debuted for the Mariners last season -- to the end of the year, Robles finished with the fifth-most stolen bases (30).

In addition to his 30 stolen bases, Robles had the 22nd-best wOBA (.375) and 8th-highest OBP (.393) among batters in the same sample from above. Robles also recorded the second-highest wSB (5.0) during his time with Seattle last season.

The 27-year-old Robles was in the 63rd percentile in sprint speed a season ago, but the Mariners were ninth in stolen bases (140). Seattle had Robles bat leadoff in 177 of his 262 plate appearances with the team in 2024, making it possible he begins 2025 hitting ahead of Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena in the lineup again.

Even though there's certainly risk with taking a player like Robles in fantasy baseball, his stolen base upside is enticing if he can replicate at least similar metrics from the latter part of last season.

Jake McCarthy, OF, Diamondbacks

FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 258.8

Jake McCarthy has consistently supplied 20-plus stolen bases for the Arizona Diamondbacks in recent years, swiping 23-plus bags in each of the last three seasons. Just a season ago, McCarthy tallied career-high marks in plate appearances (495), OBP (.349), and strikeout rate (15.8%), which resulted in a formidable 25 stolen bases.

Upon looking at McCarthy's numbers from last season, it would be ideal for him to improve his career-worst 6.3% walk rate after he averaged a 8.7% walk rate across his first three years in the majors. At the same time, McCarthy doesn't lack blazing speed, ranking in the 98th percentile in sprint speed during the 2024 campaign.

Despite McCarthy falling short of 500-plus plate appearances in his first four seasons, there should be more opportunities headed his way in 2025 with Joc Pederson departing in free agency. Aside from McCarthy seeing more at-bats against righties due to Pederson leaving, he wasn't way worse against southpaws last season, logging a .309 wOBA, .340 OBP, and 96 wRC+ versus lefties (compared to a .338 wOBA, .353 OBP, and 115 wRC+ versus righties).

Despite the Diamondbacks swiping just the 15th-most stolen bases (119) in 2024, I expect them to be more aggressive in 2025 after accumulating the 2nd-most stolen bases (166) in 2023 en route to a World Series appearance.

