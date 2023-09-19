49ers vs Giants Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 21

The NFL's Thursday slate includes the San Francisco 49ers facing the New York Giants.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

49ers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (69.6%)

49ers vs Giants Point Spread

The 49ers are 10.5-point favorites against the Giants. The 49ers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the 49ers-Giants matchup on September 21, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

49ers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-49ers, New York is the underdog at +420, and San Francisco is -560 playing at home.

49ers vs Giants Betting Trends

The 49ers were 11-6-0 against the spread last season.

The 49ers covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or more last season.

San Francisco had nine of its 17 games hit the over last year.

The Giants had 13 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

New York went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 10.5 points or greater last season.

Last year, seven of the Giants' 17 games went over the point total.

49ers vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

