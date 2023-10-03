49ers vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football - October 8

The San Francisco 49ers are among the NFL teams in action on Sunday, up against the Dallas Cowboys.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

49ers vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (69.4%)

49ers vs Cowboys Point Spread

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The 49ers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -115 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Cowboys Over/Under

The over/under for the 49ers versus Cowboys matchup on October 8 has been set at 45, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

49ers vs Cowboys Moneyline

San Francisco is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +152 underdog on the road.

49ers vs Cowboys Betting Trends

San Francisco is 3-0-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the 49ers' four games have hit the over.

The Cowboys have three wins in four contests against the spread this season.

Two of the Cowboys' four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

49ers vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-180) | DAL: (+152)

SF: (-180) | DAL: (+152) Spread: SF: -3.5 (-105) | DAL: +3.5 (-115)

SF: -3.5 (-105) | DAL: +3.5 (-115) Total: 45 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!