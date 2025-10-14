4 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 7

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 7

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

Things are not going particularly well for the Tennessee Titans, as they've already fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the 2025 campaign. Despite that being the case, Tyjae Spears is a player worth stashing in case he sees an expanded role under interim coach Mike McCoy.

Spears made his season debut in Week 5, and he was limited to a 26.2% snap rate and 14 scrimmage yards on 4 touches (compared to Tony Pollard earning a 72.3% snap rate and 78 scrimmage yards on 17 touches), per Next Gen Stats. But in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, we saw Spears pace the Titans' backfield with a 59.3% snap rate, 50.0% route rate, and 50 scrimmage yards while Pollard finished with a 42.4% snap rate, 27.3% route rate, and 47 scrimmage yards.

Having the leading back from the Titans isn't exactly valuable for fantasy right now, but if Tennessee's offense goes from arguably the league's worst unit to just below-average at some point, Spears could be a viable option in certain matchups for those who are thin at running back or are dealing with bye weeks.

Isaiah Davis, RB, Jets

Amid the absence of Braelon Allen, Breece Hall tallied season-high marks in snap rate (75.0%) and route rate (48.3%) for the New York Jets in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. While Hall figures to continue handling a decent-sized workload for the Jets, his name has been mentioned in trade rumors, making Isaiah Davis an intriguing stash candidate if Hall is moved elsewhere before the trade deadline.

Across the last two weeks sans Allen, Davis has been the only other running back on the Jets to earn touches, logging a 35.7% snap rate and 34.9% route rate during that span. At the moment, the only other backs on New York's roster are Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert, so it remains to be seen if the Jets are willing to move Hall to make themselves extremely thin at the position.

Even though the Jets are 0-6 right now, their entire offense is predicated on pounding the rock, paving the way for Davis to be a viable starter in fantasy if Hall is traded.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

All signs pointed toward Jalen Coker making his season debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, but he was ruled out before the Panthers went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys. Although it wasn't ideal to see Coker sidelined for his sixth consecutive game to begin the year, it does give us another week to stash him in leagues where he's still available.

As mentioned in previous weeks where Coker was included in this article, the Panthers don't have much firepower at the receiver position outside of rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who leads the offense in target share (25.1%), air yards share (43.2%), red-zone target share (21.2%), receptions per game (4.5), and receiving yards per game (63.3). Behind McMillan, Xavier Legette has 0.40 yards per route run on a 14.8% target share, and Hunter Renfrow has 0.63 yards per route run on a 13.6% target share.

Assuming Coker is fully healthy when he returns, he'll give Carolina's aerial attack much-needed aid, and his ability to generate explosives (14.9 yards per reception in 2024) could provide a major boost to the offense.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

Luther Burden III is another familiar name to be included in this article, and he could be a popular waiver-wire addition if D.J. Moore is forced to miss any time after being hospitalized following Monday's win over the Washington Commanders. Even though Burden still managed to record just a 22.0% snap rate and 37.1% route rate in his first game out of the Chicago Bears' bye week, he led the team's wideouts in receptions (4), receiving yards (51), and yards per route run (3.92).

Burden won't become the No. 1 option on the Bears if Moore is sidelined because of Rome Odunze still having a strong rapport with Caleb Williams despite the second-year receiver finishing with only 2 catches for 32 yards in Week 6. However, Burden continues to prove he's a talented player with the ball in his hands, and Chicago continues to trot out Olamide Zaccheaus (57.7% snap rate and 56.6% route rate) despite the fact he's tallying a dismal 1.34 yards per route run on the second-highest target share (17.5%) in the offense.

Along with Moore being a potential trade candidate, the idea of stashing Burden is connected to the Bears realizing that the offense can be even more effective once the rookie is seeing the field more than Zaccheaus.

