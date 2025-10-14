3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 7

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 7

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Matchup: at Cincinnati

Thursday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers listed as 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has quietly stacked a 4-1 record led by Aaron Rodgers holding an efficient 2.8% completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) and 0.04 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Rodgers has engineered the most efficient piece of Pittsburgh's offense as it totals 7.4 yards per passing attempt (14th-most) while ranking as the 13th-best schedule-adjusted pass offense compared to the run game posting 3.4 yards per carry (3rd-fewest) and ranking as the 11th-worst adjusted rush offense. While Rodgers is posting only 16.2 fantasy points per game (QB23), he finished as QB7 in Week 1 (25.7 fantasy points) and QB16 in Week 6 (17.5 fantasy points). Will Week 7 be a productive outing?

Cincinnati has allowed 30.5 points per game (third-most) and 5.9 yards per play (fourth-most), creating a positive scoring environment for the Steelers -- who carry a 24.5 team total for Thursday. As the fourth-worst adjusted pass defense and ninth-worst adjusted rush defense, this should be a good matchup for Rodgers. Furthermore, the Bengals have surrendered 7.9 yards per passing attempt (5th-most) and the 11th-most fantasy points per game against quarterbacks.

According to Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is rostered in only 20% of leagues, making him a clear streaming option in Week 7.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Houston

Sam Darnold may not have the same favorable matchup as his counterparts in Week 7, but it's difficult to deny his recent success. In fact, it's a mystery why his roster rate is still 38% with 24.3 fantasy points per game over the last two games while finishing as a top-10 QB in back-to-back weeks.

The Seattle Seahawks rank as the ninth-best adjusted offense paired with 27.7 points per game (fifth-most) and 6.3 yards per play (the most). An elite passing attack is carrying the load as the best adjusted unit led by 9.5 yards per passing attempt (the most). Darnold boasts a 9.4% CPOE and 0.25 EPA/db. If we remove Week 1's -0.46 EPA/db, Darnold's EPA/db skyrockets to an absurd 0.37 since Week 2.

As mentioned, his elite play has led to fantasy value with 17.4 fantasy points per game. Once again, if we remove Week 1's dud of 5.4 fantasy points, Darnold's numbers jump to 19.8 fantasy points per game since Week 2. For reference, 19.8 fantasy points per game for the entire season would rank as QB11.

This streaming option is simply about Darnold's red-hot play. The Houston Texans have an exceptional pass D, limiting opponents to 6.3 yards per passing attempt (fifth-fewest) while ranking as the third-best adjusted unit. Darnold has torched some impressive units, though, including his 20.0 fantasy points in Week 6 (QB9) against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who have the sixth-best adjusted pass defense.

Until Darnold finally cools off, he's a consistent play in fantasy football right now.

Bryce Young, Panthers

Matchup: at New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers have been far from a reliable offense, posting 22.0 points per game (14th-fewest) and 5.1 yards per play (11th-fewest) while ranking as the 12th-worst adjusted offense. Throwing the ball has been Carolina's main weakness on offense, proven by 5.9 yards per passing attempt (fourth-fewest).

With that said, Bryce Young hasn't been a reliable producer with 14.5 fantasy points per game (QB26) -- helping explain his low 22% roster rate. However, he's still taken advantage of some weak units. In Week 6, Young recorded 19.5 fantasy points (QB12) and 0.03 EPA/db against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas ranks as the second-worst adjusted pass defense, causing pause about his recent performance. Young has a long way to go before becoming a long-term fantasy add, but he's a solid streaming piece in Week 7 against the New York Jets -- who give up 7.3 yards per passing attempt (11th-most) and rank as the 3rd-worst adjusted pass defense.

We have reason to believe the Panthers' passing attack will improve going forward, as well. Wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) was an inactive on Sunday despite being a full participant at practice last week. He should return sooner rather than later, giving Young a quality target alongside rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

