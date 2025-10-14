NFL FanDuel Jackpot: Bet Anytime TD on Steelers-Bengals for Chance at Bonus Bets 10/16/25

The NFL is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals kicking off Week 7 on Thursday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown of the game, you'll get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. That's $1 million for first touchdown and $1 million for last touchdown!

This Thursday Night delivers a divisional showdown in the AFC North. The Steelers enter with a 4-1 record, whereas the Bengals are 2-4 following their fourth consecutive loss.

For Pittsburgh, D.K. Metcalf leads the way with 4 touchdowns on the season, followed by Kenneth Gainwell with 3 touchdowns. Calvin Austin III is the only other Steeler with multiple touchdowns, while Jonnu Smith, Jaylen Warren, Connor Heyward, and Ben Skowronek have all scored once.

On Cincinnati's side, Ja'Marr Chase has a team-leading 4 touchdowns, with Tee Higgins chipping in 2 touchdowns. Otherwise, Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Noah Fant, Drew Sample, Mitchell Tinsley, and Tanner Hudson all have 1 touchdown.

Check out the current Steelers-Bengals Anytime TD Scorer odds below:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaylen Warren -120 Ja'Marr Chase +145 DK Metcalf +145 Chase Brown +140 Kenneth Gainwell +200 Tee Higgins +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" on the home page to claim your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token. Place a pre-live, straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL game taking place on October 16th, 2025.

There is a minimum wager of $5 associated with this offer. A wager placed using a Touchdown Sweepstakes Token will not qualify for any other promotion and will ONLY qualify for this "$2M Touchdown Jackpot" promotion.

FanDuel NFL $2M Jackpot Rules

If the player you chose scores the first touchdown of the game , you will share $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other participants who chose the same player.

, you will share $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other participants who chose the same player. If the player you chose scores the last touchdown of the game , you will receive an equal share of $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other participants who chose the same player.

, you will receive an equal share of $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other participants who chose the same player. If the player you used your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on scores the first and last touchdown of the game , you will receive an equal share of $2,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who chose the same player.

, you will receive an equal share of $2,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who chose the same player. If there is no touchdown scored in the game , all participants will receive an equal share of the full $2,000,000 in Bonus Bets.

, all participants will receive an equal share of the full $2,000,000 in Bonus Bets. If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the first touchdown , the player who scores the SECOND touchdown will be deemed a winner and all participants who chose that player will receive Bonus Bets.

, the player who scores the SECOND touchdown will be deemed a winner and all participants who chose that player will receive Bonus Bets. If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the last touchdown, the player who scores the SECOND-TO-LAST touchdown will be deemed a winner and and all participants who chose that player will receive Bonus Bets.

See full rules, terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 8:15 PM ET on October 16th, 2025.

