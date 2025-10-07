Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), RB Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Detroit Lions, who have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL (92.2 yards conceded per game).

Isiah Pacheco Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.58

45.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.64

11.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco is the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 170th overall, as he has put up 26.9 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Pacheco has totaled 21.2 fantasy points (7.1 per game) as he's run for 116 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 24 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 36 yards on six catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Pacheco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, as he tallied 10.8 fantasy points by scampering for 35 yards on seven attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed two passes on three targets for 13 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running five times for 25 yards, with two receptions for three yards as a receiver (2.8 fantasy points).

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Lions have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Detroit has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Lions this season.

