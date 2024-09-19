4 NFL DFS Values to Target in Week 3

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

NFL DFS Value Plays to Target for Week 3

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

FanDuel Salary: ($7,000)

Listen, the first two weeks of the Caleb Williams era have been brutal. Like, capital-B brutal. He's posted the third-lowest passing success rate and second fewest Net Expected Points (NEP; numberFire's EPA metric) per play, resulting in a pair of single-digit FanDuel (FD) point outings.

But he at least flashed some of the off-script playmaking that elevated him to be the No. 1 overall pick, nearly doubling his passing yards (from 93 to 174) in Week 2. Granted, that came with 2 interceptions, and he took 7 sacks, but that's what you're going to get against good defenses when your rookie quarterback is playing behind the PFF's 19th-ranked offensive line.

Still, Willliams added 44 yards on the ground and rushing upside is part of his fantasy profile, even if he's not a Jayden Daniels-level runner.

Even with his $7,000 salary, Williams isn't expected to be a very high-rostered player according to early roster rate projections from across the industry. A low salary and miniscule roster rate are two things I want to attack when searching for a value quarterback.

This week, Williams should have a much easier go against the Indianapolis Colts. Indy is 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense through two games, and they're just 15th in pressure rate. They just placed star defensive lineman DeForest Bucker on injured reserve, a potentially crushing blow to a defense that was already 28th in PFF pass rush grade. First-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu has yet to practice this week, so the Bears could be facing a truly hobbled Colts front.

I'm into the idea of chancing things with Williams at a friendly salary and low roster rate given this matchup. From a point-per-dollar perspective, he's the sixth best quarterback value according to our NFL DFS projections.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: ($6,700)

Zach Charbonnet totaled 24 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and 15.4 FD points in place of Kenneth Walker III last week. With Walker already sitting out practice ahead of Week 3, Charbonnet appears primed to lead the Seattle Seahawks backfield yet again.

Charbonnet was the only back the Seahawks utilized last week as he enjoyed a 95.5% snap rate. He was involved in the passing game (11.6% target share) and saw 2 red zone rush attempts.

Assuming he takes on a similar workload this week, Charbonnet could be in for an even bigger game with Seattle 4.5-point home favorites against the Miami Dolphins. Miami was just pummeled for 95 total yards and 28 FD points by James Cook last week, and they'll likely face an uphill battle hanging with Seattle now that Skylar Thompson is under center.

That could result in the Seahawks feeding Charbonnet in a positive game script, and last week's passing game work at least eases some concern over their third-ranked pass rate over expectation. It helps that the Fins have allowed the fourth most yards per route run (1.94) to opposing running backs.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

FanDuel Salary: ($6,300)

There's a wealth of value receivers in the $6,000 range this week, and I can get behind any of Chris Olave ($6,700), Chris Godwin ($6,600), and Brandon Aiyuk ($6,500). But if we dip down to $6,300, Jameson Williams is readily available in the game with the main slate's highest over/under (51.5).

Williams has enjoyed a long-awaited breakout early on, totaling 24.9 and 11.9 FD points through two games. He has Detroit's second highest target share (25%) and largest air yard share (46.7%) in addition to their highest first-read target share (34.5%), according to Fantasy Points.

Perhaps most encouraging is his 87.5% route participation, a clear sign the Lions view Williams as an integral part of their passing attack.

If the usage holds, Williams could be in for a true ceiling game against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona entered the season with PFF's 32nd-ranked secondary, and they're 24th in adjusted pass defense through two games. Against wide recievers, the Cardinals have surrendered the seventh most FD points per target (1.74) and sixth most yards per route run (2.02).

That sets Williams up to thrive in the main slate's premier game enviroment.

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

FanDuel Salary: ($5,000)

I'm finding it harder and harder from stray from George Kittle ($7,100), Trey McBride ($6,800), or Brock Bowers ($6,300) this week, but if you're looking for a low-salary dart throw, Cole Kmet has some appeal.

After looking like the Chicago Bears' backup tight end in Week 1, Kmet led the way with a 75.8% snap rate in Week 2. He only saw 5 targets (14.8% share), but was on the field for all three of their red zone snaps.

We're just a year removed from Kmet averaging the eighth most FD points (8.3) among tight ends, so it's not like he's an unproven commodity, either.

The primary reason I'm into Kmet this week, however, is his matchup. The Colts were an above-average matchup for tight ends in 2023, though they've yet to face much opposition from the position this season.

Still, their pass defense has been a disaster, yet they continue to utilize zone coverage at the highest rate in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

Kmet feasted against zone last season, finishing with the fourth highest PFF receiving grade while ranking fourth in yards per route run (2.04).

I'm expecting the Bears passing attack to show a lot more life in this matchup, and Kmet should be a big part of that with Keenan Allen trending in the wrong direction and Rome Odunze still limited.

