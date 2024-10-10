4 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 6

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 6

Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: ($7,400)

When digging into value quarterbacks, there's one simple question I like to ask myself: can I see this player throwing for 300 yards?

The 300-yard benchmark is consequential not only because it awards 12 FD points in itself but also because it unlocks an additional 3-point bonus as a part of FanDuel's 2024 DFS scoring update.

So, when you dive into the Week 6 slate, Kirk Cousins immediately jumps off the page as someone who could outperform expectations.

Cousins is fresh off his best outing as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, notching 38.36 FD points thanks to an otherworldly 509 yards and 4 passing touchdowns. The Falcons have quietly posted a 6.9% and 3.0% pass rate over expectation the last two weeks, and Cousins has thrown for at least 230 yards in four straight games. It took some time, but Kirk is finally looking like the gunslinger we came to know during his time in Minnesota.

He picked the right time to start airing it out with a road date against the Carolina Panthers on deck. Carolina has surrendered the second most passing FD points per dropback, and they're 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense. They're bottom-10 in completion percentage and yards per attempt allowed, too.

That gives Kirk the right matchup for a ceiling game, and he could be busy in the touchdown department with Atlanta tied for the main slate's third-highest implied total (26.5).

Our NFL DFS projections peg Cousins for fourth-most passing yards (253.4) on the main slate, and he's a top-five point-per-dollar value at the position thanks to an 18-point projection.

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinatti Bengals

FanDuel Salary: ($5,400)

Don't look now, but Chase Brown saw more adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) than starter Zack Moss last week (18 to 17). In fact, over the last two weeks, Brown has averaged 19.5 adjusted opportunities per game compared to 20 for Moss.

Granted, Brown still hasn't exceeded a 42% single-game snap rate this season, but he's seen an opportunity (carry or target) on 59.6% of his snaps this season. That's one of the highest marks in the league, wedged in between Derrick Henry (58.9%) and David Montgomery (62.1%).

That per-snap volume gives him plenty of upside against the New York Giants this week, but Brown's role could further expand with Moss banged up.

Regardless of whether Moss is 100% or not, Brown's recent play warrants DFS consideration in a good matchup. The Giants are an uninspiring 18th in schedule-adjusted run defense, and they've permitted second-most yards over expectation per carry (1.29) to opposing running backs, per Next Gen Stats.

They've also ceded plenty of receiving work to opposing backs. The Giants have allowed the fourth-highest target rate and second-most yards per route run to running backs -- something that could come into play with Brown cracking a double-digit target share twice already this season.

While Chase Brown is less intriguing if Moss is active, his low salary still puts him on the value radar given the Cincinnati Bengals' 25.5-point implied total.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

FanDuel Salary: ($5,900)

With Malik Nabers sidelined last week, Darius Slayton stepped into 91.5% snap rate delivered a vintage performance. In a 25.2-point effort, Slayton led the New York Giants with a 35.5% target share, turning 8 receptions into 122 yards and a touchdown.

Slayton's salary didn't see too big of an increase with Nabers not expected to miss much time, but Nabers is reportedly still in concussion protocol. With time running out for Nabers to get cleared for Sunday, the Giants could again be looking at Slayton to play a predominant role in the passing game.

That could lead to yet another big outing considering this week's opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, are down at 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. They've been plenty friendly to opposing wide receivers, permitting the second-highest target rate and fifth-most yards per route run to the position.

Oh, and they just lost one of their starting corners, Dax Hill, to an ACL injury.

And while you wouldn't expect the Giants to lean more on the passing game with Nabers out, last week was the second time in three games where they posted a positive pass rate over expectation. That, coupled with Cincinnati's status as 3.5-point road favorites, could result in them throwing early and often on Sunday night.

Considering last week's stellar usage, we'd in turn be looking at another high upside showing from Slayton.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: ($5,300)

With Nico Collins on IR, Dalton Schultz could be looking at a major production boost.

It's not like Schultz wasn't getting playing time (85.7% snap rate; fifth among TEs) or running routes (72.7% route rate; 10th), but he was the clear No. 4 option behind the Houston Texans' trio of receivers.

Well, wouldn't you know, but Schultz enjoyed a season-high 17.1% target share with Collins departing Week 5 after just 9 snaps.

We saw Schultz flash legitimate upside during spurts last season, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he began to take off with a heftier target allotment.

That could come as early as this week against a New England Patriots defense that's 23rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has allowed the ninth-most FD points per target to opposing tight ends. They're bottom-10 in yards per route run and average depth of target (aDOT) allowed to the position, too, giving Schultz a bit more downfield upside than you'd expect from someone with a 7.1-yard aDOT.

We project Schultz for 7 FD points, making him the best point-per-dollar value among tight ends under $6,000.

