4 NFL DFS Stud Picks for Week 8

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stud Plays for Week 8

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: ($8,600)

One of the best DFS game environments on FanDuel's Week 8 main slate is the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals -- a game with a 47.5-point over/under and 1.5-point spread.

It sets up well for a lot of this game's big-name pieces, including Jalen Hurts.

Cincy's defense is permitting the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (19.1) and ranks 20th overall, per our schedule-adjusted metrics.

This is a smash spot for Hurts, who is coming off an outing of 22.76 FanDuel points thanks to a pair of running touchdowns. He could tap into his rushing upside versus the Bengals as Cincinnati has allowed the most rushing yards per game to QBs (37.7).

While it feels like Hurts hasn't been killing it this year as much as he has in previous seasons, he's still averaging 19.9 FanDuel points per game and has scored at least 21.86 points in three of his six games.

Our NFL DFS projections have him going for 19.1 FanDuel points this week, and there's upside for more.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

FanDuel Salary: ($7,900)

Breece Hall could feast this week against the New England Patriots.

The Pats are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game to running backs (122.7) as well as the third-most FanDuel points per game to the position (25.9). Yes, please.

Hall's usage has been spectacular since the New York Jets' coaching change. Over the past two games, Hall has averaged 155.0 scrimmage yards per game on 30.0 adjusted opportunities per game (carries plus 2x targets) -- something highlighted by our Skyler Carlin in his NFL Trends to Know article.

That kind of usage paired with a superb matchup gives Hall through-the-roof upside this week. Our projections agree, ranking Hall as the slate's RB1 at a projection of 18.3 FanDuel points.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: ($9,200)

Ja'Marr Chase is another enticing piece from the aforementioned Eagles-Bengals matchup.

Chase's target share is a meh 22.1%, but he's making the most of his looks as he leads in NFL in receiving yards (620) and is second in yards after the catch (265).

The Eagles are a quality matchup for him, with Philly ranking 17th against the pass by our numbers and surrendering the 9th-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (29.1).

There are a lot of ways to stack this game, and regardless of who you use at QB, Chase makes sense in game stacks. We project him as the slate's WR1, forecasting him to amass 15.9 FanDuel points.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: ($7,400)

Rostering a high-salary TE hasn't worked very often this season, Brock Bowers can be an exception this week.

In three games sans Davante Adams, Bowers has seen 12, 10 and 14 targets while playing at least 79% of the snaps in all three outings. That'll work. He's turned the elite volume into 87.0 yards per game in that time, and he's found the end zone once during the stretch. It's not hyperbole to suggest Bowers could finish the season as the overall TE1.

This week, Bowers has an elite matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team allowing the most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (13.9).

On a Raiders offense that has very little competition for targets and will likely need to throw to keep up with KC, Bowers could go off.

