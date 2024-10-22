Fantasy Football: 4 Trends to Know Heading Into Week 8

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, so we have seven weeks of stats and information at our disposal as we make lineup decisions. Understanding trends around the league can allow us to gain an advantage over our opponents in fantasy football, whether it be in season-long or DFS formats.

Player's usage, adjusted pace, team pass rates, defensive schemes, and other factors all fit the description of trends we should be paying attention to. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at a few trends to know entering Week 8.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Trends to Know for Week 8

Breece Hall Is Getting Fed Plenty With the Jets' New Play-Caller

There was a moment just a few weeks ago where it seemed like Braelon Allen could steal touches from Breece Hall while Hall's efficiency was nosediving. Across Weeks 4 and 5, Hall averaged only 27.5 scrimmage yards per game, 18.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, a 73.0% snap rate, and 50.0% route rate, via NextGenStats.

However, since the New York Jets made Todd Downing the play-caller instead of Nathaniel Hackett in Week 6, Hall has returned to his elite status in usage and production. Over his last two outings, Hall has registered 155.0 scrimmage yards per game, 30.0 adjusted opportunities per game, an 84.2% snap rate, and 70.5% route rate.

As a result of Hall's increased workload under Downing, the dynamic back has gone from finishing as RB44 or worse in half-PPR formats in Weeks 4 and 5 to RB8 in each of his last two weeks. Even with the Jets carrying a dismal 2-5 record into Week 8, Hall is poised for another notable performance on Sunday.

New York will square off against the New England Patriots, who have given up the fourth-most rushing yards (859) and third-most rushing touchdowns (9) to RBs this season.

Bo Nix Is Getting the Green Light to Run

The passing numbers leave a lot to be desired for Bo Nix in his first seven starts for the Denver Broncos. Among QBs with 50-plus drop backs this year, Nix has the seventh-lowest yards per attempt (5.6) and eighth-worst adjusted completion percentage (71.7%), per PFF.

While Nix hasn't been efficient through the air, he's been effective with his legs to begin his NFL career. Through the first seven weeks, Nix has the sixth-most rushing attempts (47), fourth-most rushing yards (255), and fourth-most rushing touchdowns (3) at the QB position.

Just this past week, Nix recorded season-high marks in rushing attempts (10) and rushing yards (75) in a win over the New Orleans Saints. With the Broncos allowing Nix to utilize his rushing ability as he develops as a passer, he could be on the fantasy radar in Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers, who are 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 30th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

FanDuel Research's Austan Kas has Nix listed among his favorite QBs to stream in Week 8, and he's certainly a viable option with a QB16 finish or better in four of his last five starts.

Hunter Henry Is Drake Maye's Go-To Target

Even though it hasn't resulted in a win yet, the Patriots have seen vast improvements on the offensive side of the ball in each of the last two weeks with Drake Maye under center. In terms of fantasy, Maye has been the QB8 or better in each of his first two starts, so it could be worthwhile trying to add one of his pass-catchers in the coming weeks.

At the moment, Hunter Henry appears to be Maye's favorite receiving option in New England's aerial attack. Across Weeks 6 and 7, Henry leads the Patriots in target share (20.9%), air yards share (28.5%), and receiving yards per game (66.5).

With the TE position being one that is tough to predict each week, it's a positive sign seeing Henry have a consistent role with Maye operating the offense. Along with Maye producing fantastic outings for fantasy since being named the starter, Henry has been the TE7 or better in both weeks.

As long as Maye remains the starting signal-caller for the Pats, Henry is an enticing option in season-long and DFS formats.

The Saints Are Struggling to Stop the Run

Running the ball against the Saints has not been an issue for teams to begin the campaign. Aside from giving up multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games, New Orleans has surrendered 225-plus rushing yards in back-to-back contests entering Week 8.

Over the years, the Saints have typically been a formidable run defense, but they are currently a run-funnel unit. Ahead of a matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers this week, New Orleans is sitting at 11th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 31st in schedule-adjusted run defense.

This is worth noting as the Chargers are 26th in pass rate over expected (-5.9%) with J.K. Dobbins leading their backfield. Being that opposing starting RBs have posted 88-plus rushing yards and at least one touchdown in three straight contests versus the Saints, Dobbins is primed for a bounce-back performance following a disappointing RB30 finish in Week 7.

Until the Saints show any signs of improvement in terms of run D, it's worth attacking their defense with RBs and rushing QBs in fantasy.

