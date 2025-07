Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 3

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Austin Gomber exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aaron Civale (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals

Dietrich Enns (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 7.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Brandon Walter (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Austin Gomber (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

