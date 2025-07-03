Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 3

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +146 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 85 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+146 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 85 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ryan Noda (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals

Riley Greene (Tigers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Amed Rosario (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves

Mike Trout (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 74 games LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 84 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 84 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies

Christian Walker (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Shay Whitcomb (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 86 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 86 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 84 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 84 games (has homered in 25% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Brett Wisely (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins