4 NFL DFS Stud Picks for Week 7

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL DFS Stud Plays for Week 7

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: ($9,100)

The slate's top implied total (29.5) belongs to the Washington Commanders, and Jayden Daniels is a smashing play this week.

Daniels and the Commanders are at home against the lowly Carolina Panthers. By our schedule-adjusted metrics, Carolina ranks 30th in defense, including 30th against the pass. They've allowed between 34 and 38 points in each of their last three games.

Washington's offense ranks first overall and has shown a sky-high ceiling in friendly matchups, lighting up the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals for 42 and 38 points, respectively.

Daniels' running ability boosts both his floor and ceiling. He's scored at least 20.7 FanDuel points in every game but one and has a pair of outings with at least 28.0 FanDuel points.

Our NFL DFS projections rank Daniels as the slate's QB1, projecting him for 22.6 FanDuel points.

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

FanDuel Salary: ($8,600)

Kyren Williams has been a fantasy goldmine this year, and he can continue producing this week in a home clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vegas just made Najee Harris look good and has permitted the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (23.6). Our numbers slot the Raiders 24th in run D.

Kyren's usage has been through the roof for the banged-up Los Angeles Rams. Over the last three games, he's averaged 24.0 opportunities per game (carries plus targets). Predictably, that elite volume has resulted in good fantasy performances as he's scored 30.6, 18.4 and 18.0 FanDuel points in that span.

The Rams' implied total sits at 25.5 points, and Williams should be in for another week of gaudy usage.

Our model ranks Kyren as the slate's RB1, forecasting him to score 17.6 FanDuel points.

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

FanDuel Salary: ($8,400)

Joe Mixon has played two full games for the Houston Texans, and he's amassed 29.2 and 28.3 FanDuel points in those two outings.

Only one of those games was a competitive game (Week 1), and in that one, Mixon logged 30 carries and 3 targets. A week removed from his injury return and with what should be a close game on tap against the Green Bay Packers, Mixon could go off this week.

The Houston-Green Bay matchup could be ideal for DFS as it holds a high total (47.5) and close spread (2.5).

Mixon was eased back in last week, with the lopsided score likely also playing a role in his usage. He ended with 13 carries and 3 targets on a 42% snap rate. This week's trade of Cam Akers probably signifies that Mixon is ready to rock a full workload once more.

Our projections are buying in as we have Mixon scoring 14.9 FanDuel points and rank him as the RB4 this week.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: ($9,400)

The salary is hard to stomach, but Justin Jefferson checks a lot of boxes this week.

Sunday's Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions showdown might turn into a shootout. It's indoors, the over/under is 49.5, and the spread is 2.5. It could result in the kind of back-and-forth scoring that we crave for DFS.

It's a good matchup for Jefferson, as well. While Detroit is a quality defense overall, they're better against the run (4th) than the pass (10th). They've given up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts (33.5).

Jefferson has owned the Lions in his career. Across eight games, he's averaged an astounding 134.1 receiving yards per game versus Detroit. A year ago, he put up 141 yards and 192 yards in his two meetings with Detroit, finding the end zone in both games.

He projects as the slate's clear WR1, with our numbers pegging him to score 16.8 FanDuel points -- 2.4 more than any other WR.

