4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 18

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 18

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Jared Goff ($7,900), Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,800), and Jordan Addison ($7,100)

Boasting a 56.5 total while also having crucial real-life NFC seeding implications, this Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions matchup is going to be the go-to spot for NFL DFS stacks this Sunday. The tricky part will be figuring out which players to prioritize from both teams.

The Lions own the slate's highest implied team total (29.5) as slight home favorites in this likely shootout, and we've seen this offense score 34 or more points in four straight games. They're now up to second in schedule-adjusted total offense, and although they're facing one of the NFL's top defenses, they put up 31 points on the road versus these Vikings in Week 7. This offense has proven to be about as matchup-proof as they come.

Taking all that into account, rostering both Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs together is an easy way to potentially gain access to all of Detroit's touchdowns.

Passing volume has been Goff's primary issue in DFS this season, but with the Lions' defense succumbing to injuries, he's been unleashed in recent weeks, throwing for three or more touchdowns in four straight games and scoring 23.02, 44.06, 28.34, and 28.82 FanDuel points. Given this game's massive total -- and stakes -- Goff will almost certainly be asked to step on the gas yet again.

Meanwhile, Gibbs has been an absolute monster with David Montgomery out, averaging 158.3 scrimmage yards, 1.0 touchdowns, 20.5 carries, and 3.5 targets across the last two games. He's a no-brainer core play, and it wouldn't be the least bit shocking to see him lead all RBs in FanDuel points this week. Gibbs is one of two non-QBs forecasted for 19+ FanDuel points in our NFL DFS projections.

Stacking these two together does require a fair bit of cap space, though, so if we're adding in a bring-back option, it makes sense to throw in someone with a less prohibitive salary like Jordan Addison.

Addison has carved out noteworthy usage lately, showing a 25.6% target share, 34.0% air yards share, and 35.1% red zone target share across the last six games. Detroit has been generous to opposing WRs, as well, giving up the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position. Our model likes Addison as one of the slate's top values at wide receiver.

If you're looking to add a fourth player to the mix, tacking on a secondary Lions pass-catcher like Jameson Williams ($6,500) or Sam LaPorta ($6,000) isn't too difficult, and both players are projected for double-digit FanDuel points.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield ($8,400), Bucky Irving ($7,100), and Jalen McMillan ($6,100)

Unlike the previous matchup, this one isn't expected to be close, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored by almost two touchdowns against a New Orleans Saints team that's lost four of its last five and is dealing with a slew of key injuries on offense. Add in that Tampa Bay is a motivated Week 18 team that needs a win to ensure a postseason berth and this could be a bloodbath.

The Saints have one of the week's lowest implied team totals (15.0), so in this case, it makes more sense to ignore them completely and go all-in on the Tampa side with an onslaught stacking approach.

Baker Mayfield has scored 20+ FanDuel points in four straight games and that includes most recently annihilating the Carolina Panthers for 359 yards and 5 touchdowns on his way to 37.56 points. While the Saints are decent defending the pass, it's hard to see this defense holding up all game if their banged-up offense is going three-and-out all game.

Stacking Mayfield with top wideout Mike Evans ($8,900) is a conventional and logical strategy, and that's definitely a viable way to go. That being said, if we hop down to wideout Jalen McMillan instead, it makes it easier for us to also include Bucky Irving as a third option, which is intriguing.

Irving has the best individual matchup of the group, facing a New Orleans team that's allowed the 5th-most FanDuel points per game to opposing backfields and is 30th in adjusted rush defense. In Week 17, he logged 20 carries and 4 targets while Rachaad White was held to just 6 rushes and 1 target, suggesting Irving will be the featured back going forward. Bucky reached 24 FanDuel points without scoring a touchdown, showing that he could still post a big score even if Baker goes bonkers through the air again.

As for McMillan, he's emerged as Tampa's No. 2 wideout down the stretch, making him a solid value play. Over the last four games, he's recorded a 19.4% target share and 24.4% air yards share, and he's led the team with a 25.0% red zone target share, helping him secure 6 touchdowns over this stretch.

While there's always some risk that the Buccaneers bench its starters late, they didn't do so in Week 17 until they had amassed a 48-14 lead, so they could still put up plenty of fantasy points regardless.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. ($6,900), Bijan Robinson ($9,200), Drake London ($7,000), and Adam Thielen ($6,400)

Outside of the Vikings-Lions game, this matchup between the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons is the only other one with a noteworthy total (48.5). The Falcons need a win and Buccaneers loss to squeak into the playoffs, so motivation won't be an issue, either.

While I admittedly have reservations about rolling the dice with Michael Penix Jr., we won't have to worry about Lamar Jackson (plays Saturday), Josh Allen (limited snaps), or Jalen Hurts (concussion/rest) breaking the slate, which alleviates some risk.

Despite failing to clear even 13 FanDuel points in either of his starts, this is a fantasy-friendly matchup for Penix against a team that's 31st in adjusted pass defense, 32nd in pressure rate, and has given up the 3rd-most FanDuel points per game to QBs. He's projected for 18 FanDuel points, making him one of the best value plays at his position.

One of the main benefits in rostering Penix is that we can fit in Bijan Robinson's hefty salary more easily. Robinson is projected for the most FanDuel points (19.6) among all non-QBs, and his individual matchup is every bit as good as Penix's, as the Panthers are also 31st in adjusted rush defense and have coughed up the most FanDuel points per game to RBs. Robinson has scored over 20 FanDuel points in three of his last five games while averaging 114.4 scrimmage yards, 21.8 carries, and 3.4 targets per game.

Drake London has been the obvious No. 1 receiving option for his rookie quarterback, making him an excellent addition at his mid-range salary. In Penix's two starts, London has seen a 34.4% target share, 38.4% air yards share, and 37.5% red zone target share. He's fresh off a 13-target, 106-yard performance and could excel in this week's must-win game.

Finally, given this game's higher total and Atlanta's 27th-ranked adjusted pass D, Carolina might be able to still make some noise despite being a heavy underdog. When healthy, Adam Thielen has been a pleasant surprise for the Panthers, logging a 27.2% target share, 33.4% air yards share, and 27.8% red zone target share over the last five games. Despite the Panthers getting throttled by the Bucs in Week 17, Thielen came away with a 110 receiving yards and 2 TDs, so he could still have some upside even if the Falcons pull away.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Jayden Daniels ($8,700), Terry McLaurin ($7,400), and Brandin Cooks ($5,900)

Despite the Washington Commanders only being able to move up the 6 seed with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Dan Quinn has stated that they're playing to win this game, so the starters should be a full go on Sunday. Washington has a solid 25.5 implied team total as sizable road favorites.

With several of the top fantasy quarterbacks out of picture on the main slate, Jayden Daniels arguably stands alone at the top as the best upside play at QB.

Over the last five games, Daniels has lit up the fantasy landscape with 32.40, 28.64, 23.64, 36.42, and 35.78 FanDuel points. One of those performances with 30+ points came against these same Cowboys in Week 12. Our model projects Daniels for the slate's most FanDuel points (22.2), and it wouldn't be shocking to see him sail over that number.

Terry McLaurin is coming off a surprise dud in Week 17 where he scored just a single FanDuel point, but he still saw 7 targets and projects as the top wideout to roster in this passing attack.

While McLaurin doesn't dominate targets like other No. 1 options with a solid if unspectacular 22.2% target share, he often makes up for this through chunk plays (40.9% air yards share) and touchdowns (39.4% end zone target share). Even with last week's no-show, he's tied for second overall in receiving touchdowns (12) this season.

There's also a chance McLaurin's roster percentage takes a hit after burning DFS players last week, which would be a nice added bonus. Dallas has given up the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, too.

I'm fine sticking with just Daniels and McLaurin as a stack, but if you think Dallas can keep things competitive and want a bring-back option outside of featured back Rico Dowdle ($7,100), Brandin Cooks is worth considering as the Cowboys' de facto top wideout with CeeDee Lamb out for the year.

In Week 17, Cooks soaked up a 27.6% target share and 50.4% air yards share with 5 of his 8 targets being downfield looks (10+ air yards). It's fair to question his upside, but the Cowboys have held their own in several games down the stretch, and Cooks should see more volume than we typically see from players with sub-$6,000 salaries.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.