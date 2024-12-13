4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 15

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 15

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Josh Allen ($9,500), Amari Cooper ($5,900) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,500)

Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game is one of the best DFS matchups we've had in a long time. The total is 54.5 points, and the spread is 2.5. That over/under is 8.0 points clear of any other game's total this week. The contest is indoors in Detroit, and there are high-ceiling players on both sides. Every box is checked.

Given everything I just said, this game is sure to be popular, and after what Josh Allen did last week (six total touchdowns), he's going to be chalky, too. While we can't expect another 50-plus FanDuel points, Allen brings elite upside to the table once again. Our NFL DFS projections rate him as the second-best point-per-dollar QB despite his $9,500 salary. His passing plus rushing yards prop is set at 300.5 yards, and Allen carries +115 anytime touchdown odds.

You can use Allen by himself, but stacking him with Amari Cooper provides some salary relief. Cooper logged an eye-popping 14 targets a week ago while playing just 53% of the snaps, so Allen was looking for him when Cooper was out there. Cooper's +180 TD odds are nearly equal to Khalil Shakir's +175 odds, and Shakir's salary is $7,000.

For bring-back pieces, you can go a few different ways. I lean toward Amon-Ra St. Brown. The star wideout isn't having as good of a year as he did in 2023, but he's been a touchdown machine, scoring nine times this season. The game environment raises ARSB's floor and ceiling, and he's -156 to go over 5.5 catches while coming in at -110 odds to score a TD.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud ($7,400), Nico Collins ($9,200), Tank Dell ($6,100) and Tyreek Hill ($8,700)

If the masses flock to the Lions-Bills showdown, high-salary pieces in other games could go a bit overlooked. I like the shootout upside in the Miami Dolphins-Houston Texans game, which is indoors and boasts a 46.5-point total and 2.5-point spread.

Prior to the campaign, we would've all been lining up to play C.J. Stroud at this salary. His numbers have fallen across the board from where they were in his rookie season, but Stroud has been a beast at home in his career, averaging 299.0 passing yards per game in the split, compared to 217.1 on the road. He's thrown 25 passing TDs in 14 home games while throwing just 13 scores in 14 away games.

The matchup is a solid one, too, as Miami's defense is a pass-funnel unit, ranking 7th against the run and 18th versus the pass, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

I don't need to sell you on Nico Collins, whose receiving yards prop is a sky-high 88.5 yards. He's a beast. Tank Dell, on the other hand, may take some convincing.

Tank Dell - Receiving Yds Miami Dolphins Dec 15 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Admittedly, a big part of Dell's appeal in my eyes is his salary. But I also think he's due for a big game and may get a post-bye bounce. In the Texans' last game before their bye, Dell made just one grab, and it came later in the game. It wouldn't surprise me to see Houston prioritize finding ways to get Dell more involved. We know he has big-play ability, and the over on his receiving yards prop of 40.5 is one of my favorite bets this week.

With Miami, I'm opting for Tyreek Hill over De'Von Achane ($8,600), although both are quality plays. Tyreek has been really good of late, scoring a touchdown in four of his last five games. He went off for 10 catches, 115 yards and a TD last week and has 37 targets over the previous four games. Hill is +130 to score and has a receiving yards prop of 71.5 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Joe Burrow ($8,600), Tee Higgins ($7,800) and Calvin Ridley ($6,000)

What Joe Burrow is doing is pretty nuts. Over his last five games, he's scored 28.56, 23.26, 32.04, 36.72 and 30.14 FanDuel points. It's darn near impossible to be that productive in DFS without being a running QB, but Burrow has done it.

This week, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing at the Tennessee Titans on a short week. The Titans rank a decent 13th versus the pass and are giving up the third-fewest FanDuel points per game to wideouts (23.4). I don't care, to be honest. Burrow is playing that well and is -210 to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tee Higgins +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Going with Tee Higgins rather than Ja'Marr Chase saves some salary -- $1,600 to be exact -- and likely dodges some chalk. Those salary savings are a big deal and can allow you to get to a high-salary piece from Bills-Lions. But it's not all about the salary as Higgins has scored five touchdowns across his last six games and has played 87% and 90% of the snaps the last two weeks. His receiving yards prop is at 66.5 yards, and he has +125 odds to score a touchdown.

Calvin Ridley continues to project as one of the better low-salary receivers, something that's been the case for a few weeks now. Ridley has yet to really deliver. This week could be the week as Cincy is 30th in adjusted defense and has played in some shootouts lately. Ridley's receiving yards props of 66.5 yards is a high number for a WR at this low of a salary.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard ($7,600) and Rico Dowdle ($7,100)

This might sound a little gross, but I'm into some of the pieces in the Dallas Cowboys-Carolina Panthers game, particularly the two running backs as these defenses are the worst two run defenses in the league.

That's translated to fantasy goodness for RBs against both of these teams. Carolina has allowed the most FanDuel points per game to running backs (27.0) while Dallas has permitted the fourth-most (23.2).

Rico Dowdle can thrive in this spot. He's run away with the lead role for the Cowboys, playing 77% of the snaps last week. He's handled 19, 25 and 22 touches the last three weeks. He's got a rushing yards prop of 86.5 yards and has -125 anytime touchdown odds.

On the other sideline, Chuba Hubbard has even better TD odds (-185), and his rushing yards prop is 85.5 yards. With the unfortunate injury to Jonathon Brooks and with Miles Sanders missing three straight games, it should be a lot of Hubbard this week. He played 97% of the snaps last week when Brooks was injured mid-game and racked up 26 carries and 4 catches. He should be very busy once again and is easy to like at his midrange salary.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.