4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 13

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Jalen Hurts ($9,200), A.J. Brown ($8,800) and Zay Flowers ($7,100)

The main slate's best DFS game environment is the Philadelphia Eagles-Baltimore Ravens showdown, and it'll surely be a go-to spot for the masses. The game has the slate's highest total (50.5) and boasts a 2.5-point spread. There are high-upside players on both sides, so there are several ways to stack it.

With Saquon Barkley ($9,200) losing his mind lately, he could be really popular, which pushes me toward an Eagles stack of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. These two had a superb first half last week before Barkley took over and put the Eagles in a run-first game script. We'll need to monitor the status of DeVonta Smith ($7,500). If Smith sits again, that enhances Brown's outlook.

Another reason to side with Philly's passing game over Barkley is that the Ravens are an extreme pass-funnel matchup. Per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, Baltimore ranks 2nd against the run but 26th versus the pass. AJB finished with 6 grabs for 109 yards and a score last week. He could do something similar this week, especially if Smith is out.

As for Hurts, I don't need to sell you too hard on him. He went without a rushing score last week, his first such game since October 13th. The tush push coupled with his scrambling ability gives him an elite ceiling.

If I'm using Hurts, that takes Lamar Jackson ($8,700) off the table, and I don't like the idea of rostering Derrick Henry ($9,000) at his salary given how little he does in the passing game.

Enter Zay Flowers.

Flowers has been fairly boom or bust this year, but I don't mind that because we need boom weeks in DFS. He's gone for 100-plus receiving yards four times and has another outing of 91 yards. He's seen at least six targets in five straight games. The matchup is brutal -- Philly's D is fifth overall and fourth against the pass -- but Flowers' steady volume, modest salary and big-play ability make him an appealing play.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Puka Nacua ($8,700) and Alvin Kamara ($8,300)

Sunday's Los Angeles Rams-New Orleans Saints matchup checks a lot of boxes. The spread is close (2.5), total is high (48.5), and it's indoors.

Puka Nacua has 13, 9 and 14 targets over his past three games. He's scored 19.2, 24.8 and 14.3 FanDuel points in that span despite registering just one touchdown. He's a fantastic play this week versus a Saints defense that has gotten worse as the year has gone on due to injuries and trades.

On the Saints side, I'm going to keep going back to Alvin Kamara. A big Kamara game is coming. He's getting gaudy usage -- 25.7 touches per game over the last three -- but has been locked out of the end zone. Some of that can be attributed to the randomness of TDs, but Taysom Hill ($7,000) is part of the issue, as well. Hill's increased rushing usage of late, particularly around the goal-line, is a big blow for Kamara.

While Hill probably isn't going anywhere, I'm willing to roll the dice on Kamara's elite usage and hope that the TD luck swings his way. We just saw Saquon Barkley torch this LA run defense, and Kamara's pass-game skills ensure that he'll be involved no matter how this game plays out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield ($8,500), Mike Evans ($8,300) and Xavier Legette ($5,800)

Baker Mayfield is playing really well this season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the main slate's second-best implied total (26.5) for their home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina's defense has struggled all campaign, ranking 31st overall, but it's been hard to take advantage of that in DFS because the Panthers have struggled to keep games competitive, which allows their opponents to take their foot off the gas. But with Bryce Young ($6,600) playing better, there isn't as much blowout risk this week. The odds reflect that as Carolina is just a 6.5-point 'dog.

Evans returned to a solid workload last week, hauling in 5 of 6 targets for 68 yards while playing 60% of the snaps. There was likely more meat on the bone, but the Bucs smashed the New York Giants, giving them a chance to ease Evans back in. In his second game back, Evans could see more usage, especially if the Panthers keep it close. A fully unleashed Evans can roast Carolina's 31st-ranked pass D.

Young's improvement brings Carolina's wideouts back into DFS relevancy, with both Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen ($5,800) looking like nice value options. While I side with the rookie, Thielen is a fine play, too, and with their salaries being the same, they're easily interchangeable in lineups.

All things considered, Legette is having a quality rookie season, and the Bucs' pass defense is very beatable. Tampa checks in 28th against the pass and has permitted the 8th-most FanDuel points per game to receivers (29.4). Legette has logged snap rates of 98% and 94% in his last two games and looks like the number-one option in Carolina.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ($8,300), Tee Higgins ($7,600) and Jaylen Warren ($5,800)

With a good offense (7th) and bad defense (29th), the Cincinnati Bengals are perfect for fantasy. They've been involved in shootouts lately -- 61, 69, 65 and 54 total points over their last four games -- and I want exposure to them until I am given a reason to stay away.

This week, Cincy hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers. In some ways, the Steelers are the complete opposite of the Bengals, but Cincinnati just played a 34-27 shootout against the good defense of the Los Angeles Chargers, so this AFC North matchup could be a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. The total is 46.5, and the spread is 2.5.

Joe Burrow ($8,300) is cooking this season and would surely be in the MVP conversation if Cincy had a better record. Burrow's FanDuel outputs over his last three games are 32.04, 36.72 and 30.14. He has 12 TDs to one interception in that time, and his $8,300 salary ranks just sixth on the slate.

I may wind up looking foolish for saying this -- when factoring in salary, I prefer Tee Higgins to Ja'Marr Chase ($9,300) this week. The $1,700 salary difference is obviously significant, and Higgins was excellent last time out, erupting for 148 yards and a score. Given that performance and the Bengals having a bye last week, Higgins' injury issues should be in the rearview mirror, and he's one of my favorite plays this week.

With so many good high-salary plays on the main slate, Jaylen Warren's salary is handy. He's one of the top NFL DFS value plays for the week, and he's trending up, out-snapping Najee Harris 57% to 39% last game. Facing a Cincinnati run defense that ranks 28th, Warren can come through as a low-salary piece to this stack.

