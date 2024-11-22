4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 12

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 12

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Hurts ($9,300), A.J. Brown ($8,500) and Puka Nacua ($8,600)

One of the best DFS environments on the slate is the Sunday night clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. All the ingredients are in place. Not only does each side boast players with top-end upside, but the game is indoors and features both a high total (48.5) and close spread (2.5).

You can stack this game a few ways, and this is my preferred route, although it takes quite a bit of salary to do it.

Jalen Hurts offers an elite ceiling every time out. He's got an eye-popping nine rushing scores over the last five games and has run for at least 37 yards in four straight outings. His rushing yards prop is set at 36.5, and he carries -135 anytime touchdown odds. He's the slate's QB1 at a projection of 21.8 FanDuel points, according to our NFL DFS projections.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jalen Hurts -130 A.J. Brown +135 Puka Nacua +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's perfectly justifiable to roster Hurts without another Eagles piece, but A.J. Brown is going to be a priority for me with DeVonta Smith looking very iffy to play after missing a full week of practice.

AJB hasn't had a blowup game for a bit, failing to top 20.0 FanDuel points in any of his last five games. He's gone for 84-plus yards in three of those five, though, and he's in a nice spot this week. The Rams are a pass-funnel unit, ranking 14th versus the run and 23rd against the pass, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. LA has given up the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (29.2).

On the Rams side, Puka Nacua has overcome his knee injury to be full go the past two games, playing 79% and 75% of the snaps and amassing 23 targets over the two contests. He's turned those looks into outputs of 98 and 123 receiving yards, adding in a touchdown in last week's 123-yard effort. His receiving yards props is at 72.5 yards, and he's got +160 odds to score a touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

James Conner ($8,100) and Kenneth Walker III ($7,700)

There's shootout potential in the Pacific Northwest when the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks tangle in a crucial NFC West clash. The Cardinals are 1.5-point road favorites, and the total is 47.5 points.

Both running backs could have a big day.

Arizona ranks 21st in overall D and 28th versus the run, so Kenneth Walker III can eat. RBs have tagged Arizona for the eighth-most FanDuel points per game (22.3). Walker has been well ahead of Zach Charbonnet of late, playing 76% and 73% of the snaps the past two Seattle games. He's carried the rock 39 times over those two games and has seen multiple targets in every game this season, so he can thrive regardless of game script. He's got the game's best touchdown odds (-140).

You can say a lot of the same things for James Conner. He's in a nice spot versus a Seattle run defense that's surrendered the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (21.9). Conner is averaging 2.4 catches and 24.7 receiving yards per game, so he'll be involved no matter how this game plays out. His rushing yards prop of 68.5 is a little higher than Walkers' clip of 62.5, and Conner is -125 to reach the end zone.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt ($7,500) and Kansas City Chiefs D/ST ($4,900)

With Isiah Pacheco sitting out one more week, Kareem Hunt is a smash play versus the Carolina Panthers.

It shouldn't take too much convincing to get you excited about Hunt at this modest salary. The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites, and Hunt is -155 to score while boasting a rushing yards prop of 73.5. His rushing attempts prop is set at 19.5, so oddsmakers are expecting him to be busy.

Kareem Hunt - Rushing Yds Kareem Hunt Over @ Kareem Hunt Under Nov 24 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hunt has multi-TD upside. Carolina sits 29th in run defense and has given up 28.3 FanDuel points per game to RBs, including 16 total touchdowns across 10 games. Hunt is +380 to score twice. Kansas City has a 27.0-point implied total.

Admittedly, I despise using a high-salary D/ST. It makes some sense, though, as part of a RB-D/ST stack. If the Chiefs get out front, it should lead to both more Hunt carries as well as opportunities for this defense to rack up sacks and turnovers versus Bryce Young.

Young has looked better since getting the starting job back, but this is a brutal matchup for him. KC ranks 11th in overall defense and is 4th versus the run. Game script should put a lot on Young's shoulders, and even when the Panthers want to run it early in the game, they probably won't find much success.

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud ($7,600) and Nico Collins ($8,900)

I think there's a chance the Houston Texans' passing game slips through the cracks this week, and I get it. There are reasons -- better DFS game environments elsewhere, you can get Houston exposure via Joe Mixon ($9,300) and the matchup isn't great -- to pass over C.J. Stroud and company, but I want in if it looks like they're going to go overlooked.

Stroud got Nico Collins back last week, and Collins makes a huge difference for Stroud's ceiling. Collins has played in six games this season. Stroud has produced at least 18.0 FanDuel points in three of those six outings. In the five games without Collins, Stroud topped 12.4 FanDuel points only once.

A week ago, Stroud totaled 257 passing yards in Collins' return, his second-most passing yards in a game since Week 5 (when Collins initially went down). He ended up with just 11.88 FanDuel points despite Houston's 34-point outburst because the TDs went elsewhere (Mixon and the Houston defense). The touchdown pendulum could swing Stroud's way this week.

Collins looked good in his return, hauling in 4 of 7 targets for 54 yards and ripping off a 33-yard catch and run. His big-play chops are a big part of his appeal. While Collins played just 47% of the snaps in Week 11, he'll likely see his snaps go up in his second game back. His receiving yards prop is set at 73.5 yards, and he's also got +120 odds to score a touchdown.

This week, Houston has a 24.0-point implied total as a 7.5-point favorite against the Tennessee Titans. As mentioned, there's nothing special about the matchup. Tennessee is 14th in overall defense and 15th against the pass. Stacking Houston is a bet-on-talent play to get a low-popularity stack with upside.

