4 NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 9

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 9

Bijan Robinson vs. Cowboys Rush Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have been a gift to opposing backfields in 2024, allowing the second-most FanDuel points per game to RBs and ranking 32nd in schedule-adjusted rush defense. This looks like a great week to fire up Bijan Robinson ($8,500).

Robinson has scored 20+ FanDuel points in three straight weeks while averaging 116 scrimmage yards, and it's all been backed by a bump in adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) as he's logged 23, 31, and 25 over that span. It's also encouraging that he's seen an elevated first-half snap rate over the last two weeks (79.3% and 82.1%).

The lone issue in Robinson's profile is that he continues to split red-zone work with Tyler Allgeier. Despite scoring at least one touchdown in each of the past three games, his red zone carries and targets have amounted to a 35.3% RZ opportunity share in this sample, which is only slightly better than Allgeier's 29.4%. On the season, they've divided carries inside the 10-yard line almost down the middle with Robinson earning just one more attempt over Allgeier (nine to eight).

Despite that, Robinson's upside has been on display these past few weeks, and it's easy to envision another strong performance coming in such a juicy matchup. While the Atlanta Falcons are just 3.0-point home favorites, they boast a 27.0 implied team total in a game that should feature a healthy dose of points from both sides.

Robinson is pegged for the third-most FanDuel points among RBs in our NFL DFS projections this week.

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton vs. Ravens Pass Defense

On a slate with all the top dual-threat QBs available to us, rostering Bo Nix ($7,200) is hardly a must as a 9.5-point underdog, but getting some exposure to this Denver Broncos passing attack is still an intriguing thought for tournaments.

The Baltimore Ravens have become perhaps the NFL's most extreme pass-funnel D, ranking 3rd in adjusted rush defense while also sitting just 30th in adjusted pass defense. That gap has played out to the Ravens allowing the third-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks and second-most to wide receivers.

Nix hasn't exactly been lighting it up as a passer this season, but he's steadily improved, throwing for seven touchdowns to just one interception across the last four games. Over that stretch, he's been above average in expected points added per drop back (0.03) and passing success rate (47.9%), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

His progress as a passer combined with his rushing upside gives him a shot of hanging with the slate's best. The rookie is averaging 6.5 rushes for 32.4 yards per game, and a 34.3% red zone rush share has helped him to 4 rushing TDs.

As an added bonus, Nix also has an obvious receiver to stack with him. Denver's No. 1 option, Courtland Sutton ($6,000), leads the team in route rate (79.1%), target share (22.8%), air yards share (37.6%), red zone target share (34.4%), and end zone target share (53.8%). Sutton is fresh off his best fantasy performance of the year (16.1 points), too, after logging season bests in receptions (8) and receiving yards (100).

Even if you would prefer to go with a more conventional option at quarterback, Sutton makes for a great bring-back option for Baltimore stacks, and at his salary, he's one of the slate's better value plays.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. Jaguars Pass Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles rank 28th in pass rate over expectation, but their passing game funnels almost exclusively through A.J. Brown ($9,000), DeVonta Smith ($7,800), and Dallas Goedert, and Goedert has been out the past few weeks with a hamstring injury. Goedert missed practice on Wednesday, so it's quite possible he's sidelined again this weekend.

The Eagles might feel more compelled to throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars, too, as the Jags are middle of the pack against the run but rank 32nd in adjusted pass defense. Jacksonville has given up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game and fifth-most per target to WRs.

Across his four games, Brown has soaked up a 34.9% target share, 53.7% air yards share, and 50.0% end zone target share, leading to 23.4, 23.6, 17.4, and 10.9 FanDuel points. While his median projection isn't quite as high as other high-salaried wideouts due to this run-heavy offense, the upside is absolutely there to pay off his salary.

Brown's presence can often cap Smith's ceiling, but the latter has still posted a rock-solid 24.4% target share and 40.0% red zone target share in those four games alongside his star teammate. However, he's averaging just one downfield target per game (10+ air yards), leaving him with a less exciting 22.5% air yards share. Still, he's easier to fit into lineup and led the team with seven targets in Week 8 on his way to a season-best 17.5 FanDuel points.

Chris Olave vs. Panthers Pass Defense

With Rashid Shaheed lost for the season, Chris Olave ($7,100) could be a beast down the stretch, and his Week 9 outlook is further enhanced by the potential return of Derek Carr, who is on track to play on Sunday.

In Olave's first game since suffering a concussion in Week 6, he predictably dominated targets, racking up 14 and finishing with a 36.8% target share, 60.4% air yards share, and 75.0% red zone target share. Most notably, he saw a whopping eight downfield targets, which explains that lofty air yards share.

He now gets to face the Carolina Panthers, a team we've happily attacked all season. Carolina is 31st in adjusted pass defense and has coughed up the sixth-most FanDuel points per target to wide receivers. The lone worry about this matchup is whether the Panthers can keep things remotely competitive, as the Saints are 7.5-point favorites, and this game's 43.5 over/under doesn't exactly scream shootout.

Still, even in a blowout, Olave should see elite usage in an offense lacking playmakers besides him and Alvin Kamara. Beyond those two, no other Saints player saw more than 4 targets in Week 8 despite the offense logging 42 pass attempts in a negative game script.

