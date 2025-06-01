4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/1/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Though a near-20-point is ominous as the defending champs host one of the WNBA's worst teams, Jonquel Jones can be a huge part of a potential blowout.

The Connecticut Sun have been porous on the interior all season with 36-year-old Tina Charles as their last line of defense. They're giving up the most points (28.4) and rebounds (11.6) per game to opposing centers while also surrendering the third-most paint points per game (39.7).

Jones' production will fluctuate in the loaded New York Liberty hierarchy, but she's managed 20.4 points and 14.4 rebounds per 36 minutes this season. That's a hefty enough rate to cash this line sitting out the fourth quarter.

Rotowire projects the former league MVP for 16.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm always seem to give the Las Vegas Aces all they can handle.

Seattle averaged 75.8 points per game in six meetings against Las Vegas last season, and that was a much stronger version of the Aces' defense than we see currently. Vegas' 101.0 defensive rating (DRTG) isn't especially awful, but they're currently surrendering the most paint points (42.4) per game in the W. A'ja Wilson really is doing her best Nikola Jokic impression at center.

That's a disaster opposite Seattle's frontcourt duo of Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike, which is among the reasons they dropped 102 points on the Aces' dome a week ago.

Las Vegas' offense got back on track against the Sparks on Friday en route to 96 points, and I'm not one to bet against Wilson on that end of the floor. Even in a loss, DRatings is projecting 80.5 median points for Seattle. I'll back their team total at home.

If we're expecting scoring, the prop market is likely flush with opportunity. Skylar Diggins is still a buy because of her ex-teammate on the Aces.

Without Jewell Loyd, Diggins-Smith's room to roam in the backcourt has been a joy to watch. She's averaged 21.5 points per 36 minutes and has the team's best usage rate (26.0%), which was surprising to me considering she's also fifth among league qualifiers in assists per 36 minutes (6.7).

Vegas' defensive issues leak to the perimeter, allowing the second-most points per game to opposing guards (54.1).

Rotowire projects 18.7 points for the Storm's floor general. She only had 10 against the Aces last week but has topped 20 points in four of her other five games.

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries

We'll see if Napheesa Collier (knee) can return to the lineup in Golden State. I think the Minnesota Lynx give her time against the expansion Golden State Valkyries. Even if she plays, this under is a phenomenal look.

Golden State just lacks scoring talent in their first campaign, so any total above 155 is pretty sketchy. The Valkyries try to make up for their league-worst 89.8 offensive rating (ORTG) with pace (98.4), but their tempo is closer to plain than it is special.

It won't help them that last year's runner-ups have an outstanding 96.4 DRTG to begin the season. On Friday without Collier, Minnesota also bogged the pace down to just 95.4. Without the MVP favorite's scoring ability, they combined with Phoenix for just 145 points.

The Valkyries have scored just 71.5 points per game in their building, so venue likely doesn't help.

DRatings projects Golden State for just 69.6 median points. I'm hopping on the under now expecting significant line movement on Sunday, but if we get news Collier is suiting up, the under on just Golden State's team total would be a better look.

