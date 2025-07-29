4 Best Stacks for 2025 NFL Fantasy Football Best-Ball Leagues

There are a variety of ways to play fantasy football, and best-ball continues to evolve into one of the most popular formats in recent years. Unlike typical season-long leagues, setting lineups aren't needed in best-ball, as the top scorers at each position on your roster are chosen each week.

When taking part in a best-ball league, there are a plethora of strategies to deploy, and stacking is one of them. Stacking players is when you draft players from the same team that correlate together, and it usually features a quarterback and at least one of their pass catchers.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, fantasy football drafts are happening at a torrid pace, and there are a ton of teams to consider stacking. While it's easy to recommend stacking teams like the Cincinnati Bengals or other squads with elite signal-callers, here are four other stacks to target in best-ball drafts.

Note: The ADPs (average draft position) used in this article come from FantasyPros' Consensus ADP for best-ball leagues.

Best-Ball Stacks to Target in 2025

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams, ADP: 97.8 (QB10)

DJ Moore, ADP: 43.2 (WR21)

Rome Odunze, ADP: 70.4 (WR36)

Colston Loveland, ADP: 127.8 (TE12)

It was a disastrous 2024 campaign for the Chicago Bears' offense despite the hype they received upon taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Williams struggled as a rookie last season, I'm willing to chalk up most of his shortcomings to him being in a far-from-ideal environment, which has drastically improved this offseason.

Aside from hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach, the Bears have strengthened their offensive line after Williams was sacked a league-worst 68 times in 2024. Even with Chicago's offense being a woeful unit a season ago, Williams finished as the overall QB16 in fantasy, and he managed to record four top-four finishes at the position despite surprisingly not scoring a single rushing touchdown on 81 attempts and 489 rushing yards.

D.J. Moore figures to have a decent-sized role in Johnson's offense, especially with his ability to create with the ball in his hands, as he tallied the 14th-most yards after the catch per reception (6.1) among wideouts with 50-plus targets in 2024 (via PFF). Aside from expecting the entire Chicago offense to take a step forward, Moore has been the WR19 or better in half-PPR formats in three of the last four years.

Similar to Williams, Rome Odunze had a forgettable rookie season in 2024, totaling only 54 receptions, 734 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns on 101 targets en route to a WR49 finish in fantasy football. With Keenan Allen no longer on the roster, Odunze is a candidate to see the majority of the slot snaps for the Bears, which can be an extremely valuable role in Johnson's scheme.

While I don't mind getting some exposure to Luther Burden III in best-ball, I'll probably be targeting him often in 2026 and centering my attention on taking rookie Colston Loveland instead in the later rounds. Even on a Michigan team that averaged a mere 22.0 points per game last season, Loveland still managed to register the third-most yards per route run (2.67) among college tight ends with 50-plus targets, and he could immediately supplant Cole Kmet as the starter in this revamped offense.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, ADP: 98.4 (QB12)

CeeDee Lamb, ADP: 5.2 (WR3)

George Pickens, ADP: 58.0 (WR29)

Jake Ferguson, ADP: 138.2 (TE14)

Dak Prescott was limited to eight games last season due to a season-ending hamstring injury and the Dallas Cowboys have replaced Mike McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer, but there's still a lot to like about his fantasy football outlook entering the 2025 season. For starters, Prescott is just a year removed from being the overall QB3 and QB5 in fantasy points per game.

While it remains to be seen what Dallas' offense looks like under Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, the Cowboys' defense could need time to gel under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. And instead of having interest in one of Dallas' meh running backs, I'd rather just heavily target Prescott and the Cowboys' new-look aerial attack.

As much as the Cowboys' offense will look a bit different this season, CeeDee Lamb is going to remain the go-to option in the passing game, and he's just a year removed from being the WR1 in fantasy. Even with Prescott sidelined for more than half of last year, Lamb still notched the 5th-most receptions (101), 8th-most receiving yards (1,194), and 13th-most yards per route run (2.27) of receivers with 50-plus targets in 2024.

The biggest addition for the Cowboys on the offensive side of the ball this offseason was George Pickens, giving Prescott someone who excels at stretching the field and generating explosive plays through the air. Prescott has typically been one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL, and Pickens has averaged 16.3 yards per reception across his first three seasons despite never having consistency at the quarterback position.

Jake Ferguson wasn't very productive down the stretch last season, but he recently signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Cowboys, so Dallas seemingly views him as a key fixture in their offense moving forward. Additionally, Ferguson was the TE8 with a healthy Prescott in 2023, and you can do a lot worse at the tight end position.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, ADP: 113.8 (QB15)

Ladd McConkey, ADP: 20.8 (WR11)

Tre Harris, ADP: 124.4 (WR54)

Orande Gadsden II, ADP: 258.6 (TE37)

Besides being a strong believer in Justin Herbert as a real-life quarterback, this feels like a perfect time to buy stock in Herbert in fantasy football. In his first year playing under head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman last season, Herbert was the overall QB12 and QB16 in fantasy points per game.

Aside from Herbert tossing a career-low three interceptions in 2024, he also set career-best marks in rushing attempts (69) and rushing yards (306), and there's still potential for more production in that department. With the Los Angeles Chargers making a concerted effort to bolster their rushing attack and offensive line over the past two offseasons, Herbert is poised for a fantastic year in 2025.

Although there are competitions taking place at wide receiver for Los Angeles, Ladd McConkey is expected to remain the No. 1 option for Herbert. Following a somewhat slow start in his rookie campaign, McConkey finished as the WR12 in half-PPR formats while notching the ninth-most yards per route run (2.38) among wide receivers with 50-plus targets.

Some people may have interest in Quentin Johnston ahead of his third year in the NFL, but I'd rather take a chance on rookie Tre Harris. Even though Ole Miss' offensive scheme undoubtedly made things easy for their skill players, Harris posted the most yards per route run (5.12) and 13th-most yards after the catch per reception (7.7) among college wideouts with 50-plus targets last year.

As a late-round dart throw in the finals rounds of drafts, Oronde Gadsden is someone I'm intrigued by after he logged the 11th-most yards per reception (12.5) and 12th-most yards per route run (1.86) among college tight ends with 50-plus targets in 2024 despite making the switch from receiver to tight end. Gadsden has received plenty of hype throughout the offseason, and it shouldn't take much for him to beat out veterans Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin in an offense that desperately needs more vertical options for Herbert.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, ADP: 127.2 (QB20)

Brian Thomas Jr., ADP: 13.4 (WR8)

Travis Hunter, ADP: 63.8 (WR32)

Brenton Strange, ADP: 163.2 (TE20)

Dyami Brown, ADP: 200.0 (WR76)

Along with Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence was another signal-caller who saw plenty of seemingly positives changes occur around him throughout the offseason. On top of the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Liam Coen as their next head coach, they traded up to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, improving Lawrence's arsenal of weapons.

Lawrence missed seven games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but it doesn't appear to be anything that will cause any restrictions to begin the 2025 campaign. Besides expecting Coen's offense to help Lawrence reach his full potential as a passer after he helped Baker Mayfield finish as the QB4 a season ago, Lawrence could see more rushing usage in an offense that should have more possessions in the red zone.

It didn't take long for Brian Thomas Jr. to flash his elite skill set as a rookie in 2024, as the first-year wideout was the overall WR4 and WR12 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues. Of the receivers with 50-plus targets last season, Thomas accrued the 18th-most yards per reception (14.7), 5th-most receiving touchdowns (10), 9th-most yards after the catch per reception (6.6), and 6th-most yards per route run (2.45).

Travis Hunter is arguably the most interesting player to discuss from a fantasy football perspective this year, as we've yet to see how the Jaguars plan on splitting his snaps on offense and defense. Considering that Hunter could be a part-time contributor on offense, he seems like more of a best-ball target rather than someone we want to draft in season-long leagues where we need to determine which weeks he pops off.

Upon trading Evan Engram this offseason, Brenton Strange should be the starting tight end for Jacksonville in 2025. Amid a 2024 season where Engram dealt with injuries, Strange flashed some potential with the 13th-most yards per reception (10.3) and 16th-most yards per route run (1.49) among tight ends with 50-plus targets.

In a scenario where Hunter isn't a full-time player on offense, Dyami Brown could secure a larger role than expected in the upcoming season. Brown registered an impressive 16.4 yards per reception and 2.44 yards per route run across the Washington Commanders' postseason run last year, and Liam Coen continues to speak positively about Brown this offseason.

