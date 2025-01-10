4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Wild Card Round

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Before J.K. Dobbins suffered an injury in Week 12 that forced him to miss four games, he had a stranglehold on the backfield workload for the Los Angeles Chargers. From Week 1 through 11, Dobbins led the Chargers' RBs in snap rate (68.1%), route rate (43.4%), rushing attempts per game (15.2), and scrimmage yards per game (84.1), per NextGenStats.

On top of that, Dobbins was LA's preferred red-zone option out of the backfield, leading the RB room in red-zone rushing share (41.9%) and red-zone snap rate (62.7%) with eight of his nine rushing TDs taking place in his first 10 outings. Even with Gus Edwards slated to return from injury in the Wild Card Round, Dobbins should be who the Chargers lean on when they have chances to get the ball in the end zone.

The Houston Texans certainly deploy a stout run-defending unit, ranking eighth in schedule-adjusted run defense. That being said, the Bolts are slight favorites in Saturday's showdown, which means Los Angeles may be able to lean on Dobbins and the ground game a bit more.

Entering Wild Card Weekend, FanDuel Research's projections have Dobbins forecasted for the fifth-best chance to score a rushing TD among RBs. The four RBs (Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Kyren Williams, and Bucky Irving) who are being given better chances to score a rushing TD than Dobbins all have -120 odds or shorter to hit pay dirt.

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out Zay Flowers for the team's Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which should lead to more opportunities for the other pass-catchers. While Mark Andrews is undoubtedly an enticing player to take in the TD market given his current six-game TD streak and red-zone role, this is a perfect chance for Rashod Bateman to showcase his talent.

Despite injuries limiting his production through the first three years of his career, Bateman recorded career-best marks in targets (72), receiving yards (756), and receiving TDs (9) this season. Bateman's increased role down the stretch in the regular season also shouldn't be ignored as the Ravens need to replace Flowers' team-high 25.4% target share.

Excluding the Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles when he played a season-low 40% of the offensive snaps, Bateman tallied the second-highest target share (17.5%), highest air yards share (29.0%), second-highest red-zone target share (26.7%), and highest end-zone target share (35.7%) of Baltimore's skill players not named Flowers over his last five appearances. Lamar Jackson has trusted Bateman when the Ravens get into the red zone, which has resulted in Bateman scoring at least one TD in five of his last seven outings, totaling six TDs in that span.

Speaking of Jackson, the All-Pro QB has thrown multiple TDs in 10 of his last 11 starts, and he currently has -140 odds to throw two-plus TDs versus the Steelers. With Bateman expected to step into an increased role, he'll have quite a few chances to cross the goal line with Baltimore carrying the third-highest implied total (26.5) across Wild Card Weekend.

Sunday night's clash between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be a fun one as both teams feature efficient offenses and mediocre defenses. Upon Washington making their first postseason appearance since 2020, they'd be wise to let Jayden Daniels do damage with his legs in a win-or-go-home setting.

Our own Jim Sannes has Daniels' alternate rushing yards line mentioned among his favorite prop bets for Commanders-Buccaneers, and while I do like his yards props, he's always a threat to find the end zone, as well. While Daniels had a stretch in the middle of the season where he was less effective running the ball and utilizing his legs less, there is valuable context on why that transpired.

Daniels suffered a rib injury in Week 7 that forced him to exit the game early, and he would proceed to average only 27.5 rushing yards on 6.5 carries per game with a 22.6% red-zone rushing share in his next four games as the Commanders were protecting him. However, across his other 12 starts where his ribs weren't an issue, Daniels produced team-best metrics in rushing yards per game (60.9) and red-zone rushing share (36.0%) on a healthy 9.9 carries per game.

The matchup also sets up well for Daniels as the Bucs are ceding the sixth-most rushing TDs (6) and eighth-worst defensive rushing success rate (53.1%) against QBs. Along with the Commanders potentially throwing it more as road underdogs, Daniels should have the ball in his hands plenty as Washington seeks their first playoff win since 2005.

It's safe to say the Minnesota Vikings didn't end the regular season how they wanted to, being blown out by the Detroit Lions 31-9 in Week 18 to fall from the No. 1 seed to No. 5 seed in the NFC. Sam Darnold had his worst performance as a member of the Vikings in the loss to the Lions, leading to Justin Jefferson having his second-fewest receptions (3) and third-fewest receiving yards (54) in a game this season.

The good news is that Jefferson is in a pristine bounce-back spot against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Aside from the Rams being slightly worse against the pass (25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 20th in schedule-adjusted run defense), they are permitting the fourth-most end-zone receptions (13) and fifth-most receiving TDs (20) to WRs.

There was a rare six-week stretch from Week 8 to Week 13 where Jefferson was unable to score a TD for the Vikings. But over his last five contests, Jefferson has totaled five receiving TDs, with two TDs in two of those outings.

During that same five-game sample, Jefferson also led Minnesota's aerial attack in target share (29.6%), air yards share (37.6%), red-zone target share (33.3%), end-zone target share (47.1%), downfield targets per game (5.2), and yards per route run (2.51). Even though Jefferson failed to find the end zone in the Week 8 meeting against the Rams, he still put up 8 catches for 115 yards, and he'll be fed early and often on Monday.

