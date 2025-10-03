4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 5

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be extremely shorthanded at wide receiver in Week 5, but the books and our projections -- understandably -- still have confidence in Dak Prescott delivering on the road versus the New York Jets. At the moment, Prescott has -138 odds to toss multiple touchdowns, and FanDuel Research's Daily Projections have him forecasted for the most passing touchdowns (1.95) among signal-callers suiting up this week.

As a result, I want to be aggressive in taking a chance on Jalen Tolbert to find the end zone on Sunday. Amid the absence of CeeDee Lamb in Week 4, Tolbert logged the second-highest route rate (82.9%), third-highest target share (15.8%), third-most receptions (4), and second-most receiving yards (61) on the Cowboys (via Next Gen Stats), and it seems like there's a decent chance KaVontae Turpin is also inactive against the Jets.

New York's defense is permitting the third-highest target rate (21.8%) and second-most yards per route run (2.10) to the receiver position, and our Annie Nader listed Tolbert as one of the top deep sleepers to consider rostering in fantasy football in Week 5.

While I don't want to put too much weight into Sauce Gardner shadowing George Pickens, I do believe it matters a bit more once the Cowboys get into the red zone, which could lead to Tolbert getting some looks in the scoring area.

Jaxson Dart made quite the impression in his first career start in the NFL, leading the New York Giants to an impressive victory over the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. The passing numbers were a bit underwhelming for Dart, and he'll unfortunately be without Malik Nabers for the rest of the season, but his rushing usage makes him an enticing option in the anytime touchdown market at these odds.

After already having packages inserted into the playbook for him to utilize his legs while Russell Wilson was starting, Dart carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards and a score in his debut, and 7 of those attempts were designed runs. Even though fellow rookie Cam Skattebo should have better luck around the end zone after handling a team-high 60.0% of the red-zone rushing share in Week 4 while scoring zero touchdowns, Dart had his number called 30.0% of the time in the red zone, so the Giants aren't afraid to let him loose once they get near the goal line.

There were a handful of moments in Week 4 where New York dialed up a quarterback draw where Skattebo was the lead blocker for Dart, and it had some success against a stout Chargers defense. Our projections have Dart projected for the sixth-best chance to score a rushing touchdown among quarterbacks playing on Sunday, and Dart admitted that he'll be playing with a 'chip on his shoulder' due to the New Orleans Saints passing on him in this year's draft.

Please refrain from throwing tomatoes at me by mentioning Ladd McConkey here, but he has to get going at some point, right?

Although the emergence of Quentin Johnston and the arrival of veteran Keenan Allen has put a dent into McConkey's production to begin the year, I don't believe he's suddenly forgot how to play the wide receiver position, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Aside from McConkey still leading the Los Angeles Chargers' pass catchers in route rate (88.9%) and red-zone snap rate (83.3%), he's also garnering the highest slot rate (64.5%) in LA's offense, per PFF. This is worth noting versus a Washington defense that is coughing up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to slot receivers (according to Razzball), and slot corner Mike Sainristil could be inactive for the Commanders in Week 5.

In addition to Washington showing signs of being a pass-funnel unit (28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 9th in schedule-adjusted run defense), Los Angeles is letting Justin Herbert cook with the highest pass rate over expected (+8.8%) in the league entering Week 5. After hauling in just one pass for 11 yards in Week 4, McConkey is in a prime get-right spot as the Chargers return home to face a Commanders squad that is expected to have Jayden Daniels back under center.

Jameson Williams was the only player not to find the end zone from last week's touchdown bets article, but we're going right back to the big-play wideout against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was obvious the Detroit Lions were trying to get Williams more involved in Week 4, as the speedy receiver finished with only 2 catches for 40 yards on 8 targets despite totaling 210 (!!!) air yards on a team-high 32.0% target share.

Immediately after last week's win against the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell came out in defense of Williams, stating that they still have a ton of confidence in him moving forward. With a squeaky wheel narrative brewing and a favorable matchup against Cincy's defense, Jamo has a chance to bounce back in a big way in Week 5.

Despite the Lions not being at home in a dome, they're not afraid to run up the score on teams, and the Bengals are 24th in downfield receptions (20) and 30th in downfield targets allowed (43) to wide receivers to begin the new campaign. It also doesn't hurt that Cincy is 28th in pressure rate (27.3%), giving Goff ample time to find Williams on a deep throw or in the red zone.

