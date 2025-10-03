3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Saturday 10/4/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Saturday's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Ian Happ's offensive production is trending up, and there are reasons to think he can have a good Game 1 when the Chicago Cubs hit the road to face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Happ's season has been the opposite of the Cubs' season. The team was hot early and faded as the year went on, but Happ did the reverse, producing a .311 wOBA in the first half before generating a .368 wOBA in the second half. He ended with his best month of the year, amassing a .381 wOBA in September.

On top of that, the switch-hitting Happ will hit from his preferred side today against Freddy Peralta. Versus RHPs this season, Happ put up a .344 wOBA, compared to a .305 wOBA against left-handers. Plus, Peralta allowed a 44.8% fly-ball rate to lefty bats while his K rate was 24.9% in the split (31.6% in righty-righty matchups).

Happ is one of the few Cubs who are swinging it well at the moment, and he should push for five plate appearances as he's been third in the order for five straight games.

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Yankees' offense was mostly bottled up in the Wild Card Round, and opposing hurler Kevin Gausman is a good pitcher -- but I'm very interested in Jazz Chisholm's RBI prop at these +210 odds.

Gausman had some hiccups down the stretch, permitting exactly four earned runs in each of his past two starts while pitching to a 7.71 ERA in that span. He also gave up significantly more homers per nine innings at home (1.32) than on the road (0.65).

Jazz's bat was quiet against the Boston Red Sox, although he found other ways to help the Yanks win. He was good against righties on the season, recording a .360 wOBA in the split, and he'll likely be slotted right behind Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton -- a pretty dope spot for RBI chances.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Shohei Ohtani and Cristopher Sanchez are starting Game 1 of what is sure to be a headline-grabbing Divisional Round series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. I think both pitchers will have a lot of success, which puts me on this bet.

Ohtani's return to pitching has gone extremely well, and that's an understatement as he owns a 2.67 SIERA, 33.0% strikeout rate, 4.8% walk rate and 14.2% swinging-strike rate. While on the road against a stout Philly lineup is a difficult matchup, Ohtani should be rested and ready to roll. He hasn't thrown since September 23rd, and he got up to a season-best 91 pitches last time out. He's ready.

Sanchez made a jump into the ranks of the elite this year, and he's also capable of shoving despite a tough matchup. The lefty finished the campaign with a 3.02 SIERA, 26.3% K rate and 13.9% swinging-strike rate -- all of which were career-best numbers. He thrived at home despite it being a friendly park for bats, holding hitters to a lowly .239 wOBA and 0.55 jacks per nine in Philly.

There is a lot of dinger power in both lineups, which is scary, but I think we'll see Ohtani and Sanchez mow through these lineups early.

