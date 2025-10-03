FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 5 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 5 game.

Week 5 Any Time TD Picks

Vikings vs. Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jordan Mason

Raiders at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Ashton Jeanty

Giants at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jaxson Dart

Cowboys at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

Broncos at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Courtland Sutton

Dolphins at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Ollie Gordon II

Texans at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Nick Chubb

Titans at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Emari Demercado

Buccaneers at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
AJ Barner

Lions at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Commanders at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Chris Moore

Patriots at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Stefon Diggs

Chiefs at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Marquise Brown

