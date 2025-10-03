Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 5 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 5 game.

Week 5 Any Time TD Picks

Vikings vs. Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Mason +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Ashton Jeanty -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxson Dart +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Broncos at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Courtland Sutton +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Ollie Gordon II +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Nick Chubb +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Emari Demercado +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer AJ Barner +490 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Amon-Ra St. Brown -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chris Moore +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Stefon Diggs +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Marquise Brown +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

