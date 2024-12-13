4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 15

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 15

Before finishing with only 2 receptions for 23 yards and 0 TDs on 5 targets in Week 14, Tee Higgins had found the end zone in each of his previous three outings. Taking Higgins to score a TD is always a solid option as the Cincinnati Bengals have a condensed offense where targets are funneled often to Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins.

In the eight games Higgins has been active with Chase this season, he's registering a 26.1% target share, 35.8% air yards share, 29.2% red-zone target share, 41.2% end-zone target share, and 2.02 yards per route run, per NextGenStats. Comparatively, Chase is posting a 27.5% target share, 35.2% air yards share, 31.3% red-zone target share, 35.3% end-zone target share, and 2.80 yards per route run in the same eight-game sample.

Even though the Tennessee Titans are 13th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, Higgins has scored against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers in recent weeks, who are both 6th or better in schedule-adjusted pass defense. What helps Higgins overcome tough matchups is the fact the Bengals are first in pass rate over expected (+6.7%) as Joe Burrow is posting 0.12 expected points added per drop back and a 50.3% passing success rate on 37.7 passing attempts per game while he's tossed three-plus TDs in five straight contests.

FanDuel Research's projections seem to agree that Higgins has a decent shot to find the end zone, giving him the sixth-best chance (0.49) to score a TD among WRs playing in Week 15. After having a forgettable performance in Week 15, I'm expecting Higgins to bounce back in a big way on Sunday with Cincy boasting the fifth-highest implied total (25.5) of the teams playing this weekend.

What year is it? Recommending Adam Thielen to score a TD in 2024 may seem like a grave mistake, but the experienced wideout has emerged as the No. 1 option for Bryce Young once again.

After hauling 3 of his 4 targets for 57 yards in his return from injury in Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Thielen leads the Carolina Panthers in target share (28.4%), air yards share (31.5%), red-zone target share (27.3%), and yards per route run (3.00) over the last two weeks. The 3.00 yards per route run proves that Thielen may have a bit more gas in the tank after turning 34 years old in August.

Even with Jalen Coker expected to return for the Panthers on Sunday, there's no way Carolina can take Thielen off the field given his rapport with Young. Young has shown vast improvements in his game in recent weeks, and a large reason why is because Thielen is the only wideout on the Panthers who has consistently made plays through the air.

Besides the Panthers being favored for the first time this season and carrying a solid 22.5-point implied total, the Dallas Cowboys are allowing the eighth-highest target rate (21.0%), sixth-most yards per route run (1.73), and second-highest catch rate in the end zone (63.6%) to WRs. Given his usage in recent games, Thielen is worth taking at these odds to score in a favorable matchup.

The scoring drought has to come to an end for Trey McBride at some point, right? After not catching a TD in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, McBride is the lone player in the NFL with 65-plus targets to not find the end zone as he's tallied a mind-boggling 106 targets with no TDs to show for it.

The volume has been through the roof for McBride across the last three weeks, leading the Arizona Cardinals in target share (35.7%), red-zone target share (53.3%), receptions per game (10.3), receiving yards per game (99.7), and yards per route run (2.51) during that span. As crazy as it would be to see McBride go the entire year without recording a receiving TD, Sunday's home meeting with the New England Patriots is a prime spot to end the streak.

Against TEs this season, the Patriots are giving up the 11th-most receiving TDs (5), 11th-highest target rate (19.2%), 14th-most end-zone receptions (3), and 10th-most end-zone targets (7). Additionally, New England is ranked 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, compared to 13th in schedule-adjusted run defense entering Week 15.

At the moment, the Cardinals hold the third-highest implied total (26.5) this week as Arizona needs to take care of business down the stretch if they want to secure a spot in the playoffs. With Marvin Harrison Jr. likely drawing plenty of Christian Gonzalez in coverage on Sunday, I like Kyler to finally connect with McBride for a TD.

We have a potential Super Bowl preview taking place in Week 15 with the Buffalo Bills traveling to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions. Sunday's Bills-Lions showdown possesses the highest total this week and Buffalo has the fourth-highest implied total (26.0) despite being underdogs, which tells me Josh Allen could be plenty busy through the air.

With the Lions featuring an efficient and dominant offense, they invite opponents to throw often, leading to them permitting the highest target rate (23.7%), third-most yards per route run (1.80), and fourth-most end-zone targets (25) to WRs. Despite Amari Cooper not seeing a full workload since joining the Bills, the fact the Lions play man coverage at the highest rate (47.4%) in the NFL makes me lean toward taking Cooper over the other wideouts in Buffalo's offense.

According to PFF, Cooper has the highest target rate (27.4%), second-most receiving TDs (3), and third-most yards per route run (1.84) among the Bills' WRs when facing man coverage this season. While Buffalo suffered a loss in Week 14, Cooper's usage revealed that he could be the team's preferred vertical threat as he tallied team-best marks in target share (37.8%), air yards share (52.5%), downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards; 10), and yards per route run (4.13).

To beat the Lions, teams have to remain aggressive, and I believe the Bills will take their fair share of deep shots in Sunday's much-anticipated clash. There's also a chance Cooper continues to see an increase in snaps in Week 15 as he develops chemistry with Allen, which makes him a solid value target in a game that should feature plenty of points.

