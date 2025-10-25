Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Denver Nuggets (0-1) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on ALT, KTVD, AZFamily, and Suns+. The over/under is 234.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13.5 234.5 -699 +500

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (80.5%)

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets went 38-43-1 ATS last season.

As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, the Suns had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

The Nuggets and their opponents combined to hit the over 49 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Suns games last season, 43 went over the total.

Against the spread last year, Denver fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-25-2 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists last year. He also delivered 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He drained 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Christian Braun collected 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 10.4 points, 7.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Cameron Johnson's stats last season included 18.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker recorded 25.6 points, 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jalen Green posted 21 points last season, plus 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks collected 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale put up 9.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 40.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Mark Williams posted 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.