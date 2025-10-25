Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Indiana Pacers (0-1) play the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 237.5 -146 +124

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (62.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers went 37-43-2 ATS last season.

The Grizzlies had an ATS record of 9-15-1 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last year.

A total of 44 Pacers games last season went over the point total.

There were 47 Grizzlies games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Indiana covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. Indiana covered 19 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it covered 18 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home was .463 (19-21-1) last year. On the road, it was .537 (22-17-2).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists last year.

Last season, Pascal Siakam recorded an average of 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He sank 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

T.J. McConnell posted 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He sank 51.9% of his shots from the field.

Obi Toppin's stats last season included 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He drained 52.9% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 22.2 points last season, plus 2 assists and 5.6 boards.

Ja Morant posted 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. recorded 9.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Santi Aldama put up 12.5 points, 2.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Zach Edey collected 9.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1 assists, shooting 58% from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.