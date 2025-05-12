4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics vs. Knicks in Game 4 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at Knicks Game 4 Betting Picks

Jayson Tatum plays the whole first quarter, and it's led to him scoring 10-plus first-quarter points in half of his postseason games.

While he's due for a 30-point outburst, my favorite way to get Tatum exposure in Game 4 is by targeting the over on his first-quarter points prop.

Tatum logged 10, 10, 11, and 12 first-quarter points against the Knicks in the regular season before hitting them with 13 points in the opening frame of Game 1.

An atrocious Game 2 didn't amount to much, but Tatum was back to his scoring ways on Saturday, drilling a pair of threes by the three-minute mark in the first quarter. He sometimes tends to defer later in games but is a score-first player from the tip. I think he comes out hot tonight.

The market is on to Tatum, Derrick White, and even Al Horford in the made threes market.

There's one name they haven't quite caught up to yet, and he just so happens to be the best three-point shooter on the team.

Payton Pritchard drilled five threes in Game 3, marking his second straight game where he added in at least three made trios. He drained three triples in 57.5% of games this season -- up from the 38.2% implied probability on these +162 odds.

Pritchard is a 40.0% three-point shooter on the road and his light is always green in Joe Mazzulla's offense. He averaged 0.137 three-point attempts per possession this season -- the sixth-most in the NBA. With Sam Hauser (ankle) potentially out and Kristaps Porzingis not quite right, Pritchard will continue to be a fixture in Boston's rotation. In two straight games we've seen Jrue Holiday and Tatum pass up wide open looks for a Pritchard three, so it's nice to know his minutes are rarely squandered.

If Boston is going to keep sending him to the free-throw line...

Mitchell Robinson has a thing or two to work on this offseason. The career 52.2% free-throw shooter has gone 11 for 28 from the charity stripe (28.9%) this postseason, and no team enjoys hack-a-Mitch more than the Celtics. Boston forced him to shoot 10 free throws in Game 1 and 12 free throws in Game 3. While he mixed in some comical air balls, those tries nonetheless afforded Robinson seven points he wouldn't have scored otherwise.

Mitch leads the Knicks in plus/minus (+9.7) this series and has terrorized the Celtics on the boards. New York wants him in the game, and Boston wants him out, but both outcomes have resulted in scoring opportunities for New York's center.

He's taken nine field goal attempts across the last two games and can come through with a dunk or two. A made freebie could help Robinson get over the hook on his points prop for a third straight game.

One of our favorite players to bet on looks to be undervalued again on Monday.

Josh Hart averaged 23.2 combined points and rebounds (PR) in the regular season and has been generating 23.4 PR per game in this series.

Including the postseason, he's cleared 21.5 PR in 62.8% of games -- up from the 50.0% implied probability on these +100 odds. He's done so in 65.8% of contests where he played more than 30 minutes.

Hart has been seeing 17.3 rebound chances per game this series. Not that he needs much help getting in rebound position, but the Celtics hurling up an ungodly amount of threes affords Hart increased chances to pick up long defensive rebounds.

He's gone for 16, 21, 25, 25, 29, and 31 PR in his last six games against Boston. There's value in backing him in Game 4.

