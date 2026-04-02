4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/2/26
Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.
Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?
All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
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Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks
Cole Ragans (Royals) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Twins
Deep Analysis:
1. Elite strikeout upside
- Ragans is one of the highest K-rate pitchers in baseball
- Swing-and-miss fastball + slider combo
2. Matchup vs Minnesota
Twins lineup:
- Power-heavy but high strikeout profile
- Hitters like Buxton and Wallner increase K upside
3. Bounce-back spot
- Early ERA (9.00) is misleading
- Underlying stuff and velocity still strong
Projection:
6–7 innings → 7–9 strikeouts
Taj Bradley (Twins) UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Royals
Why this UNDER has value:
1. Royals contact-heavy lineup
Kansas City hitters:
- Bobby Witt Jr.
- Jonathan India
- Vinnie Pasquantino
Low strikeout rates → fewer K opportunities
2. Pitch efficiency risk
- Royals put ball in play early
- Bradley may not reach high pitch counts
3. Game script
- Contact → longer innings
- Potential early hook
Projection:
5–6 innings → 3–4 Ks
Robbie Ray (Giants) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Mets
Why this is a strong MLB prop bet:
1. Strikeout pitcher profile
- Historically high K/9 arm
- Elite swing-and-miss ability
2. Mets lineup tendencies
- Power-heavy lineup (Soto, Lindor, Robert Jr.)
- Higher strikeout volatility
3. Pitch mix advantage
- Fastball/slider combo generates whiffs vs aggressive hitters
Projection:
6 innings → 7+ strikeouts
Reynaldo López (Braves) UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Diamondbacks
Deep Analysis:
1. Pitch-to-contact profile
- López relies more on weak contact than strikeouts
2. Arizona lineup
- Contact-oriented hitters
- Lower strikeout profile
3. Efficiency over volume
- Likely shorter outing
- Braves bullpen depth reduces need for long start
Projection:
5–6 innings → 2–4 Ks
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