4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/2/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

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Deep Analysis:

1. Elite strikeout upside

Ragans is one of the highest K-rate pitchers in baseball

Swing-and-miss fastball + slider combo

2. Matchup vs Minnesota

Twins lineup:

Power-heavy but high strikeout profile

Hitters like Buxton and Wallner increase K upside

3. Bounce-back spot

Early ERA (9.00) is misleading

Underlying stuff and velocity still strong

Projection:

6–7 innings → 7–9 strikeouts

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Why this UNDER has value:

1. Royals contact-heavy lineup

Kansas City hitters:

Bobby Witt Jr.

Jonathan India

Vinnie Pasquantino

Low strikeout rates → fewer K opportunities

2. Pitch efficiency risk

Royals put ball in play early

Bradley may not reach high pitch counts

3. Game script

Contact → longer innings

Potential early hook

Projection:

5–6 innings → 3–4 Ks

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Why this is a strong MLB prop bet:

1. Strikeout pitcher profile

Historically high K/9 arm

Elite swing-and-miss ability

2. Mets lineup tendencies

Power-heavy lineup (Soto, Lindor, Robert Jr.)

Higher strikeout volatility

3. Pitch mix advantage

Fastball/slider combo generates whiffs vs aggressive hitters

Projection:

6 innings → 7+ strikeouts

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Deep Analysis:

1. Pitch-to-contact profile

López relies more on weak contact than strikeouts

2. Arizona lineup

Contact-oriented hitters

Lower strikeout profile

3. Efficiency over volume

Likely shorter outing

Braves bullpen depth reduces need for long start

Projection:

5–6 innings → 2–4 Ks

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