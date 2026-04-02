2 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 4/2/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

The Atlanta Braves have a friendly matchup with Ryne Nelson, a righty with reverse splits. That puts me on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s to go yard.

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Nelson had meh numbers last year, including a 21.3% strikeout rate and 9.4% swinging-strike rate. Righties (.312 wOBA) had more success against him than lefties (.251) did, with righties tagging him for 1.33 homers per nine innings and a 44.0% hard-hit rate.

Acuna had a gaudy .403 wOBA last season with a 40.7% hard-hit rate. He was much better in righty-righty matchups -- racking up a .417 wOBA, 42.2% hard-hit rate and 40.5% fly-ball rate in the split -- which makes him an especially tough matchup for Nelson.

Willy Adames has hit at least 30 jacks in two straight seasons, and he's in an advantageous matchup tonight against David Peterson, a southpaw.

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Adames popped 30 home runs in his first year with the San Francisco Giants, and against lefties, he registered a 59.3% fly-ball rate.

That puts Adames in a good spot versus Peterson. The New York Mets' left-hander isn't nearly as good against righty bats (4.17 xFIP last year with a 38.6% hard-hit rate) as he is against lefties (2.29 xFIP and 28.8% hard-hit rate).

It should also help Adames that the wind is howling out at Oracle Park.

Check out today's best MLB prop bets.

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