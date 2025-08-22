4 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 0

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

Iowa State at Kansas State

Dylan Edwards (KSU) - Rushing Yds Dylan Edwards (KSU) Over Aug 23 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I didn't mean to piggyback my guy Skyler Carlin's best bets for Iowa State-Kansas State, but it's slim pickings here in Week 0.

Not many will argue against Dylan Edwards' spot on paper, though. Edwards now, presumably, inherits the role of DJ Giddens, a fifth-round pick in April's draft. Edwards himself managed 6.3 yards per carry (YPC) in a limited role last year for the Kansas State Wildcats and had some monster games for the Colorado Buffaloes the year prior, so he's met the first criteria to bet in Week 0. You've heard his name.

Projecting Edwards to inherit Giddens' role (50.5% rush share in 2024), I think he bowls over an Iowa State Cyclones rush defense that allowed the 10th-most rushing yards per attempt (5.5 YPA) last year and added only one starter in the front seven, Tamtoa McDonough from Yale.

My projections expect 18.7 carries for 112.8 yards in Edwards' season debut, so there's plenty of breathing room if his role or efficiency is poorer than expected out of the gate.

Fresno State at Kansas

Jalon Daniels (KU) - Passing Yds Jalon Daniels (KU) Under Aug 23 10:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal were the Kansas Jayhawks' dynamic duo in the backfield. With Neal in the NFL, more will be on the quarterback's shoulders in the big '25.

However, I'm not sure that's an amazing thing. Daniels' 68.8 QBR was just 46th in FBS last year, and there is a precedent in this conference -- see Alan Bowman and Cam Rising a year ago -- of older, injury-prone quarterbacks with waned effectiveness. Daniels has a brutal assignment out of the gate here, too.

The Fresno State Bulldogs' defense-first culture is no pushover. They were third in passing YPA allowed last year (5.9 YPA), return three starters in the secondary, and added a defensive-minded coach in Matt Entz, who captained FCS powerhouse North Dakota State until the end of 2023.

I've got Daniels projected for just 196.4 yards in this one, implying closer to -162 odds on the under. There are a ton of paths to failure here, including the quarterback's own legs and a 13.5 point spread in KU's favor.

Sam Houston State at Western Kentucky

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Elijah Green (SHSU) +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's there now?

Next week is the true transfer portal showcase of old faces in new places, but here's a bit of one. Elijah Green split work with Omarion Hampton two years ago, transferred to carry the ball 29 times for the Indiana Hoosiers last season, and should now have the best role of his career for the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

SHSU needed a featured back next to mobile gunslinger Hunter Watson at QB. The largest rush share (or share of the team's carries) an RB had on last year's squad was 29.7%. Even if Green, who hasn't caught a pass since 2022, might not be a three-down back, he'll tote the rock. He scored on 5 of those 29 carries a year ago, too.

I'm projected a 40.0% rush share for the transfer in his 'Kats debut, and that results in 15.8 carries, 100.4 yards, and 0.75 touchdowns. At worst, he's the goal-line hammer, which is why this is my preferred market to bet him in an ambiguous situation otherwise.

Stanford at Hawaii

CJ Williams (STAN) - Receiving Yds CJ Williams (STAN) Over Aug 23 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New Stanford Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck was in his bag this offseason.

Expect a more competitive Cardinal squad right out of the gate after adding Ben Gulbranson at quarterback. Gulbranson's 60.9% completion rate and 126.9 passer rating gives them an adult at quarterback compared to whatever I saw in Elic Ayomanor's film this April.

The biggest beneficiary? Another new face. CJ Williams comes over after cameos in the Southern California Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers offenses over the last three years. He averaged 12.3 yards per reception (YPR) on 35 grabs.

Ayomanor's vacated 32.2% target share is a ton of room to fill in the offense, so I think Williams' 22.0% projected target share in my projections is fairly conservative. Even at that mark, I've got him at 64.0 median receiving yards against a Hawaii Warriors squad that was just 65th in passing YPA allowed last year against a soft Mountain West schedule.

