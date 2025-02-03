4 Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Super Bowl LIX

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Super Bowl LIX TD Scorer Picks

During Philly's Divisional Round victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles were a bit hesitant calling the tush push for Jalen Hurts after he sustained a knee injury. But in the NFC Championship win against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles went back to deploying Hurts in short-yardage situations, leading to him scoring three rushing TDs en route to a 55-23 win.

With Hurts being the preferred rushing option at the one-yard line, there is value in taking him to find the end zone in the Super Bowl. Across his 18 starts this season (including the playoffs), Hurts has scored at least one rushing TD in 12 of those contests, which comes to a 66.7% hit rate.

A 66.7% implied probability of scoring a TD suggests that Hurts' odds to score in Super Bowl LIX should be sitting at -200. Additionally, our NFL player projections have Hurts boasting the best chances -- even better than Saquon Barkley's -- of scoring a rushing TD (0.71) in the impending clash between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Excluding Weeks 17 and 18 when Hurts was inactive, the dual-threat QB averaged 9.6 rushing attempts per game and 41.8 rushing yards per game while notching the second-highest red-zone rushing share (36.4%) on the team over his 18 starts for Philly, via NextGenStats.

Besides Hurts' usage near the goal line, we've seen him record runs of 20-plus-yards in four of his last six outings, so there are multiple avenues for him to score on Sunday.

It can take time for rookie pass catchers to get acclimated to the NFL, and it was clear to see that Xavier Worthy began to find his groove in the latter part of the season for the Chiefs. With Kansas City desperate to find productive receivers once Rashee Rice sustained a season-ending knee injury early in the campaign, Worthy emerged as a primary option alongside Travis Kelce.

The stage wasn't too big for Worthy in the AFC Championship versus the Buffalo Bills as the speedy wideout led the Chiefs with 6 receptions for 85 yards and a TD on 7 targets. Over the last month or so, we've seen Worthy pace Kansas City's aerial attack in a handful of categories, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see him lead the charge in the win over the Bills.

Since Week 16 -- which was when Marquise Brown made his season debut and the offense has taken a massive leap forward -- Worthy is pacing the Chiefs in target share (25.8%), receptions per game (6.5), and receiving yards per game (68.5) in that four-game sample (excluding Week 18 when the Chiefs rested their starters). On top of that, Worthy has seen his role near the end zone change, leading KC's aerial attack in red-zone target share (40.7%) in that sample, resulting in three TDs over his last four contests.

Along with our projections having Worthy tied with Kelce for the best chance to tally a receiving TD in the Super Bowl (0.43), the first-year receiver is also forecasted for the best chance to score a rushing TD (0.08) among non-QBs and non-RBs.

Seeing that Andy Reid tends to have a fun set of plays dialed up once the Chiefs enter the red zone, there's a variety of ways for Worthy to find the end zone versus the Eagles.

Entering the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have blitzed at the fifth-highest rate (35.1%), and I expect defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to challenge Jalen Hurts with exotic blitzes in this matchup. Taking that into account, whenever Hurts drops back to pass, quick throws could be a viable strategy to try to negate Kansas City's pass rush.

Over his 13 starts this season (including the postseason), Dallas Goedert has continued to be a security blanket for Hurts, registering a 21.1% target share, 4.4 receptions per game, and 52.6 receiving yards per game on a 6.3-yard average depth of target. Goedert also excels at creating yards after the catch, producing the second-most yards after the catch per reception (6.7) among TEs with 50-plus targets, per PFF.

Even though the Chiefs haven't yet surrendered a receiving score to a TE in these playoffs, the matchup favors Goedert. Up to this point, Kansas City's defense has coughed up the highest catch rate over expected (+8.7%), highest target rate (22.0%), and most yards per route run (1.93) to the TE position.

Despite Goedert finding the end zone just twice in his 13 appearances this season, he has the highest red-zone target share (24.4%) and second-highest end-zone target share (23.8%) on the Eagles when he's been active.

Goedert's metrics in the red area and near the end zone suggest he should have scored more TDs this year, and I'm willing to take a chance on him at these odds in a favorable matchup.

Similar to previous years, we've witnessed Patrick Mahomes become more willing to use his legs in the playoffs after not running much in the regular season. After averaging only 19.2 rushing yards per game on 3.6 rushing attempts per game in his 16 starts in the regular season, Mahomes is accruing 28.5 rushing yards per game on 9.0 rushing attempts per game through Kansas City's first two postseason contests.

Amid the Chiefs' 32-29 win against the Bills in the AFC title game, Mahomes carried the ball 11 times (a playoff career-high) for 43 yards and 2 TDs. Even though rushing TDs are tough to predict for Mahomes, I like the value on these +370 odds for him to cross the goal line in the Super Bowl given his increased rushing usage once games reach win-or-go-home status.

Unlike Hurts, Mahomes doesn't benefit from having his number called on QB sneaks, as KC has limited his short-yardage usage after the All-Pro QB suffered a knee injury on a QB sneak back in 2019. That being said, Mahomes excels at avoiding sacks and making magic with his legs despite defenses spending plenty of time trying to figure out ways to contain him.

At the moment, our projections have Mahomes carrying the fourth-best chance (0.23) to score a rushing TD in this year's Super Bowl, putting him ahead of Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco currently has +330 odds to score a TD in Super Bowl LIX, so Mahomes is enticing at these +370 odds.

