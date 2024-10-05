3 NHL Prop Best Bets for Saturday 10/5/24

Player props can be useful in various ways- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's hockey projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's daily fantasy hockey projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Best Bets Today

Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils

It wasn’t exactly a banner showing from Jack Hughes in the New Jersey Devils opener on Friday.

Hughes was held to a pair of shots on net and didn’t look overly dangerous. We’re not banking on that rolling over into Saturday’s rematch. Hughes remains the Devils' biggest offensive weapon, and if they get back into the playoffs this season, he’ll be a significant reason why. With the continued goal-scoring prowess that Hughes brings to the table, we’re very content with the price we’re getting for him to light the lamp in Game 2.

Even with the Buffalo Sabres being outplayed for considerable chunks in Game 1 against New Jersey, one of their most prominent bright spots was Dylan Cozens.

Cozens is in his fourth NHL season and still has some untapped offensive potential. In Game 1, Cozens led the Sabres in shots on goal (7). He was finding a lot of time and space with the puck, which gives us confidence that he’s continuing to grow his game offensively.

Even if Cozens has been known more for being a distributor throughout his young career, this is a price worth a dart given his shot volume in the first game.

It wasn’t an overly engaging game for Tage Thompson or many Buffalo Sabres in their opener.

After playing with a wrist injury for much of 2023-24, Thompson needs to take a step forward if the Sabres want to get back in the mix in a loaded Eastern Conference. In 2022-23, when Thompson marked a career-high 47 goals, he averaged just shy of four shots per game. With the plus-money value on Thompson to record four shots in this matchup, we’re riding in that direction after a three-shot showing in the opener.

