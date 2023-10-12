3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 10/12/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Tage Thompson To Score a Goal (+170)

The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the New York Rangers, giving us a matchup that should feature plenty of scoring.

Last season, both teams finished in the top 11 of the league for the most Goals Scored per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. That is the level of scoring we should be expecting from these teams this season, which means the goals should be flowing, and that leads us to Tage Thompson.

Over the last two years, Thompson has 85 goals, which is the 10th most in the NHL over that time. He's an elite goal scorer and the odds at +170 simply do not reflect that. Last year, the Sabres scored 2.96 Goals Per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which was good for the fourth-best in the league. They are a high-octane offense and routinely find themselves in high-scoring outings.

Thompson is the center on the first forward line and the first power-play unit for the Sabres, putting him in a great spot to find the back of the net in the first game of the season.

Jason Robertson To Record 4+ Shots (-110)

The Dallas Stars have a 3.74 implied goal total at home against the St. Louis Blues and a great spot to look for some props.

A high-implied goal total is generally a good indication we are going to see that offense apply pressure and that means the shots on goal should be there.

If we're talking about the Stars, we're going directly to their best player, Jason Robertson. Last season, Robertson had a total of 313 shots on goal, which was the ninth-most in the league. That comes out to 3.8 shots on goal per game.

In 2022, the Blues allowed a 58.92 Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which was the 11th worst in the league. We should see much of the same this year -- or even worse.

The Blues' defense is ranked among the worst in the league, which should put Robertson in an elite spot to pile up the shots tonight.

Ryan O'Reilly To Record 3+ Shots (+172)

While the Nashville Predators aren't going to be amazing this year, they still offer value in the prop market.

This is going to be a recurring theme for NHL props this season. An average/bad team overall but some good player props to target. The truth of the matter for the Predators is that their forward lines are bad -- outside of the first line.

That top line is going to have to do the majority of the lifting when it comes to offensive production, putting Ryan O'Reilly at the top of our list. He's the center on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, a role that should allow him to be a high-volume shooter.

We saw a preview of that in their first game of the season where he had four shots on goal, one of which found the back of the net. Simply due to his role, he will have plenty of chances to fire the puck and be a driving force in their offense.

