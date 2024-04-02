3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Tuesday 4/2/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

NHL Prop Bets

The Florida Panthers need to right the ship against the Montreal Canadiens tonight.

The Panthers have lost seven of their last 10 games and are in the middle of a very tight playoff race, making this a highly important game.

They have a great matchup against the Canadiens, who have allowed 65.03 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the fifth-worst in the league over the last two weeks.

Over that same time, the Panthers are scoring 2.56 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is 15th in the league. This is a plus matchup for the Panthers' offense and it brings me to Matthew Tkachuk, who is on the second forward line and the first power-play for the Panthers.

He has no goals but 13 shots on goal over his last five games, but this is the perfect matchup for him to break this drought and get a much-needed win.

The Minnesota Wild have a slim chance of making the playoffs and if they want to keep that alive, they need to win tonight.

They are at home to take on the Ottawa Senators, who have been one of the worst defensive teams all season. They've allowed 60.83 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the 11th worst for the entire season.

With the Wild sporting a 3.44 implied goal total, they should be pushing the pace on offense and controlling this game. Let's turn to Brock Faber, who is the defender on the first defensive pairing and the second power-play unit.

He comes in with 18 shots on goal over his last 10 games and over this mark in three of his last five games.

The Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks might both be out of the playoffs but there's still value to be found here.

Nazem Kadri has been piling up the shots on goal with 39 in his last 10 games, giving us a nice level of consistency and a good ceiling to reach for.

Over the last two weeks, the Flames' offense has generated 69.76 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the third-best in the leauge.

During that same time, the Ducks have allowed 58.48 Total Shot Attempts in the same situations, which is good for 17th in the league. With Kadri on the second forward line and the first power-play unit, the chances should be there for him to pile up the shots.

