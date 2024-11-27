3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 11/27/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

There hasn’t been a lot of positivity stemming from the New York Rangers of late, and that trend could continue against the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s still somewhat early, but no one expected Martin Necas to be in contention for the league’s scoring lead. Necas has tallied 35 points, and we’re not afraid to target him against the Rangers based on how they’ve been playing. There’s a real case to be made that we’re getting nice odds on Necas in this matchup.

St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils

How long will the new head coach bump last for the St. Louis Blues? That’s what many people are asking as we’re set to see the Blues visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. If the Blues start to open things up like many expect them to do offensively under Jim Montgomery, Jordan Kyrou should be a significant benefactor. Kyrou has the speed and skill to be one of the most productive forwards on this team. These odds remain in an area where we’re comfortable targeting him.

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a standout win on Monday against Colorado and will look to roll that into Wednesday’s clash against the Washington Capitals. With Tampa Bay’s offense heating up, we’re beginning to see why they went out and targeted Jake Guentzel to sign a long-term deal this offseason. Guentzel has started to fit in nicely with this group and has registered 20 points. Despite the Capitals' strong start to the year, it won’t be surprising if some regression is coming. With the Lightning at home tonight, we’re content looking toward one of their most talented offensive weapons.

