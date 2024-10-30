3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 10/30/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adam Fantilli +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

There’s been much to like about how the Columbus Blue Jackets play. Not much has separated the Blue Jackets from the New York Islanders early on, and there’s some good value to be had in this Metropolitan Division battle. Adam Fantilli is still experiencing growing pains, but he’s starting to figure things out at both ends of the ice. He’s already found the back of the net three times this season, and these +330 odds on him to score are pretty appealing.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nikolaj Ehlers +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

After their first loss of the year on Monday night, the Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight as the road team against the Detroit Red Wings. On paper, the Red Wings should struggle in this matchup against a Winnipeg team that’s elite on the forecheck and at creating rush chances. Nikolaj Ehlers has been a major offensive sparkplug for the Jets this year, and his his goal odds still haven’t quite caught up to his overall production level.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nathan MacKinnon +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

It was a slow start to the season for the Colorado Avalanche. Still, they’ve quietly found their game and are back in the mix. The Avalanche are set to collide with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 2022 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. If there’s one player you want to target when they're on a heater, it’s Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche. MacKinnon has been on a tear lately and has helped drag the team out of the basement. When MacKinnon is hot like he has been the last week and change, few can stop him from filling the net with goals. These +110 odds are reasonable for an elite player who is in great form.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NHL game taking place October 29th through 31st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



