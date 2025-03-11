3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 3/11/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

Adam Fantilli Shots on Goal Columbus Blue Jackets Mar 11 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not many people are paying attention, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are on the rise. The Jackets have won five of their past seven, all of which are premised on strong offensive showings. That upward trajectory continues Tuesday versus the New Jersey Devils.

Adam Fantilli has been a driving force in the Blue Jackets’ recent resurgence. The former third-overall pick has multiple shots in all but one of his last seven contests, averaging 2.7 shots throughout. This isn’t just a flash in the pan either; Fantilli has been rising for over a month. He’s recorded three or more shots in 10 of his last 13.

More importantly, this ascent is grounded in solid analytics. Fantilli starts 73.4% of his shifts in the attacking zone, which has resulted in substantial production values. Across all strengths, he’s averaging 7.7 scoring and 3.0 high-danger chances per game.

Fantillli is slowly finding his footing in the league, and he’s been on an upward trajectory lately. We expect another strong showing with the Jackets' centerman going north of 2.5 shots.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Travis Konecny +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators depend on their defensive systems to deliver wins, but they’ll be at a disadvantage on Tuesday night. Ottawa is playing its third game in four nights and the second night of a back-to-back. That could result in a sloppier-than-usual effort, leaving the Philadelphia Flyers plenty of powerplay opportunities.

Travis Konecny has been mired in a bit of a slump recently. The Flyers forward has just one assist over his last five games despite an increase in production. He has multiple shots in all but one of those contests while averaging north of 20 minutes per game. Assuredly, we anticipate an increase in his output over the Flyers' coming games.

Konecny’s recent struggles indicate a more significant issue. The 28-year-old is operating five points below expected in terms of expected goals-for rating while yielding above-average metrics across the board. As inferred, his on-ice PDO is hovering around 0.975, implying Konecny is a natural progression candidate over the season's final weeks.

Ottawa is at a scheduling disadvantage, and the Flyers should be able to capitalize. We see value in backing Konecny to record one or more powerplay points at home.

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alex Iafallo +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Losers of three in a row, the New York Rangers are on the road taking on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. We expect the Jets to push the pace against the well-traveled Rangers while getting production throughout the depths of their roster.

One player who is quietly improving his standing center is Alex Iafallo. The 31-year-old is riding a modest two-game goal-scoring streak, but his metrics indicate that sustained success is anticipated.

Iafallo puts in work at both ends of the ice. Despite starting just 30.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone, Iafallo has a solid 59.7% actual goals-for rating. Naturally, he maximizes his offensive production despite those limitations, and his hard work is starting to pay off.

Despite the analytics success, Iafallo has seen a slight dip in his shooting percentage in the new year. His recent surge could be a sign of things to come as he gets back into the normal range with respect to his underlying metrics. As a result, we see tremendous value in backing him at +600 as an any time goal scorer.

