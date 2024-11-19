3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 11/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators

The Edmonton Oilers are in action against a fellow Canadian club for the second night in a row. The Oilers visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. As much as the Oilers have the stronger contender of these two teams, there’s some value on the home side tonight from a props perspective. The Senators have some offensive talent on this roster, and we’re starting to see the quality of player Josh Norris is becoming. Norris has been on a hot stretch of late, and these +210 odds for him to score on Tuesday stand out.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The struggling Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening. It’s hard to know what to expect from a team in no man's land like the Pens are, which leads us to look toward the visitors in this matchup. As much as the Lightning might be over the hill regarding their status as a Stanley Cup threat, they still have some excellent weapons on their roster. Brayden Point has put up some fantastic numbers at this stage of the year, and there’s more to give from a goal-scoring perspective. Point’s odds tonight don't match what he’s capable of in this matchup.

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks

The New York Rangers' road trip continues on Tuesday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. It’s been an interesting start to the season for some of the Rangers top forwards. Chris Kreider continues to be a goal-scoring threat on a nightly basis but has yet to record an assist on the year. Kreider brings the size, speed, and skill that can potentially give Vancouver’s defenseman trouble down low and in tight. With Kreider’s goal odds at +210, we’ll be looking in his direction to light the lamp tonight.

