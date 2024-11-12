3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 11/12/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brady Tkachuk +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

A renewed version of the Battle of Ontario features the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. If the Senators want to continue making strides in the Atlantic Division, they’ll need the consistency that captain Brady Tkachuk has brought to the table to continue the rest of the way. Tkachuk has eight goals this year and is trying to get the Senators back to the postseason in a loaded conference. Even with Tkachuk's hot start to the season, there may still be some value in these +185 odds..

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Mika Zibanejad +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two of the NHL’s hottest teams through one month of the season are set to collide on Tuesday, with the New York Rangers welcoming the Winnipeg Jets. The points have taken a slight dip from what we’re accustomed to from Mika Zibanejad, but lately, some encouraging signs with his play-driving numbers suggest a bump could be on the horizon. Even with the Jets surging, the Rangers are no slouches at home, and this +290 number is one we can feel comfortable considering on Tuesday.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matthew Tkachuk +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Eastern Conference’s two division leaders will face off on Tuesday evening, with the New Jersey Devils visiting the Florida Panthers. From a points standpoint, Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t had an overly electric start to the season. Still, Tkachuk knows how to play for keeps, and this is a matchup he’ll have circled to make a statement against one of the league's top teams. Anytime the Panthers are put in a position to play a big game, they respond with a strong effort. Tkachuk is the type of player who leads by example, and there’s value in him finding the back of the net on Tuesday.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NHL game taking place November 12th through November 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!