3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 4/3/25

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Defensemen usually sit further back in the anytime goal scorers market, which is again the case for Thursday’s showdown between the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks. Still, we can’t overlook the value MacKenzie Weegar presents on tonight’s slate.

The Flames' rearguard is the team’s most dominant force. Weegar leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances and plays a prominent role on their top powerplay unit. Most impressively, his offensive dominance has come despite starting just 49.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

From a more practical standpoint, Weegar has been held significantly below his expected point tally recently. The former seventh-round pick has just one point over his last six games despite a sharp increase in production. Weegar has 17 shots on target over that six-game sample, recording multiple shots in all but one of those contests.

Weegar’s season-long shooting percentage has dipped to 4.2%, below his career average of 5.5% and even further off last year’s career-best mark of 9.6%. It’s just a matter of time before he breaks through, and at the current price, there’s an edge in betting that happens tonight.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have emerged as a frontrunner in the Stanley Cup futures market, and that’s a direct result of their balanced production. Of course, Jason Robertson remains a preeminent part of their attack and is poised for a strong showing versus the Nashville Predators.

Among Stars forwards, Robertson is the most productive contributor. He ranks first on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 11.3 and 4.9, respectively. Moreover, Robertson is the triggerman for Dallas’ top line and powerplay unit.

Over his recent sample, we’ve seen Robertson fulfill his role as the Stars’ top scorer. The former 46-goal man has four goals over his last five games, attempting 13 shots over that stretch. Further, he’s recorded multiple shots in all but one of those outings.

The Predators are losing chances over their recent sample. Nashville has given up 27 high-danger chances over its last two, with both opponents going north of 12. That plays into the Stars’ offensive strength, which should facilitate Robertson going over 2.5 shots at home.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Utah Hockey Club

A couple of weeks ago, the Utah Hockey Club hit a bit of a roadblock. However, the NHL’s newest franchise has responded positively with wins in two straight. That ascent has been led by Dylan Guenther, who remains a top-scoring threat every time he’s on the ice.

No Utah player starts more shifts in the attacking zone than Guenther. The former ninth-overall selection gets 78.9% of his zone starts in the opponent’s end, contributing to lofty production metrics. Guenther averages 10.0 scoring and 3.4 high-danger chances per game, ranking among the team leaders.

More importantly, Guenther has capitalized on those opportunities recently. He’s recorded points in each of his last two while tallying four points across his previous seven. That’s respectable output but not a reflection of his surge in production. Since the start of March, Guenther has totaled 53 shots on target across a 15-game span, recording three or more shots in all but four contests.

Some may gravitate towards Guenther as an anytime goal scorer, but his points prop looks even more attainable. We see value in backing him to go over 0.5 points against the Los Angeles Kings.

