3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 11/21/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals

Nathan MacKinnon +135

The Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals will face off on Thursday Night. The Avalanche are looking to build positive momentum on this road trip, and the Capitals might have some regression on the horizon with recent injuries. The Avalanche remain a top-heavy group, so we’re targeting one of the league’s top players in this matchup. Nathan MacKinnon has been dynamite from a points perspective but has more to give in the goal-scoring department. At +145 to find the back of the net, MacKinnon is a player we’ll gravitate toward tonight.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand +210

After firing their head coach earlier this week, the Boston Bruins return to the ice on Thursday to host the Utah Hockey Club. If the Bs don’t have a response in this matchup at home, what does that say about the team that management assembled? We’ll be looking toward Boston’s captain to provide a spark in this crucial game. Brad Marchand has been relatively disappointing overall. He has more to give at both ends of the ice, and there’s some substantial value in backing Boston’s top offensive weapons in this matchup.

New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat +210

Two teams looking to establish more identity as the season progresses will collide tonight when the New York Islanders visit the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings and Islanders had postseason aspirations entering the season, and it’s been a less-than-stellar beginning to the year for both franchises. There hasn’t been much to write home about for either team, but we will target one of the better goal-scoring weapons in this matchup. Alex DeBrincat has been pushing his weight with eight goals, and the Islanders haven’t exactly been a defensive juggernaut at this stage in the season.

