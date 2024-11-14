3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 11/14/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kyle Connor +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The scorching-hot Winnipeg Jets continue their road trip tonight when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. When you’ve won 15 of your first 16 games, you’re doing something right. The Jets have been getting production from all over their lineup, and Kyle Connor continues to lead the way in that department. Connor is a serious goal-scoring threat and has already potted 11 goals and 11 assists. With the way Connor and the Jets are firing on all cylinders, there’s value in backing their top goal scorer to find the back of the net tonight.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sam Reinhart +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers are set to host the New Jersey Devils for the second time in three nights. With the Devils making a statement on Tuesday, we’re looking at the home team for a bounce-back showing on Thursday. Sam Reinhart signed a big-ticket deal this offseason to stick with the Panthers, and the early returns have been highly positive. Reinhart continues to be one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers, and it’s easy to like the number we’re getting for him to help lead their offense on Thursday.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tyler Seguin +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins are set to collide on Thursday evening. Both teams have been hanging around the playoff mix early on, with the Stars showing more signs of putting together sustainable success. We know the history between Tyler Seguin and the Bruins. Seguin has had a memorable career with the Stars, which has continued in 2024. Seguin has registered seven goals this campaign, and it’s hard not to get caught up in the revenge narrative against his former club. In addition, the price we’re getting on this goal-scoring prop makes it even more tempting to consider here.

