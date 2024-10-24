3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 10/24/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have started strong at home this season with a 3-1 record, and they’ll be looking to increase that mark tonight when they host the St. Louis Blues. The Leafs welcome a St. Louis squad that will be without their top-line center for the next month. Matthew Knies has had an impressive start to the season for the Maple Leafs and is quietly using his size and speed to impact games. Knies has tallied three goals this year, and his price is appealing to back on this Thursday slate.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers

A rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final will see the New York Rangers hosting the Florida Panthers. The Rangers are coming off an impressive seven-goal showing in Montreal on Tuesday and will be looking for some payback after how last year ended versus Florida. Vincent Trocheck remains a big part of this Rangers team on both sides of the ice. Trocheck is off to a strong start with two goals and five assists while his price to score hasn’t entirely caught up with his production.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins

Two of the NHL’s top teams will collide Thursday evening, with the Boston Bruins welcoming the Dallas Stars. To this point, the Stars have been the better team, but visiting TD Garden remains difficult for any contender. After getting called out on the bench by his head coach earlier this week, we’ll be looking for a big response from Bruins captain Brad Marchand. Although he’s not quite the producer he once was, we still expect him to continue to show up for these big games and make a difference on the scoresheet.

