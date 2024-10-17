3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 10/17/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nick Suzuki +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings in the second half of a back-to-back for the visitors. After playing four games in six nights, the Canadiens had a pair of days off before tonight’s tilt, which should help clean up some of their early struggles in the defensive zone. After tallying 33 goals last year, Habs captain Nick Suzuki has yet to light the lamp through four games. This isn’t a price we’re accustomed to with Suzuki, and it’s not one you should get used to, either. Targeting the Habs top line in a good matchup could be high on our agenda here.

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dawson Mercer +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

With some inconsistencies early on from the Ottawa Senators in goal, this is an opportunity to pounce on some excellent prices for the New Jersey Devils. The Devils have some sneaky depth up front, and that’s how we will attack this game tonight. Dawson Mercer has posted one goal and one assist to begin the year, paired with eight shots on goal. Mercer’s shot is a big part of his game, and the Sens's defense and goaltending situation shouldn’t strike fear into the visitors. Mercer’s price is juicy and worthy of strong consideration in this matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brandon Hagel +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights are expected to be in the mix this year for the NHL playoffs. It’s a very limited sample, but it’s still been a strong start for the Lightning. In an Eastern Conference that’s loaded, Tampa is often overlooked at this stage with their core. The Lightning boasts some talented players with grit up front, highlighted by Brandon Hagel. The feisty forward has posted one goal and one assist over their first two games and is the type of forward that will give the Golden Knights big defense trouble down low.

Gear up for the NHL season! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any game taking place October 15th through 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



