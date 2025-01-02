3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 1/2/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Artemi Panarin +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers will try to snap out of a funk when they host the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. No one saw this collapse coming from the Rangers. Still, the Bruins aren’t the team they once were, and they’ve quietly struggled on the road with a record under .500. Despite underachieving as a team, Artemi Panarin has again put together a dominant statistical season. Panarin is the straw that stirs the drink on offense for the Rangers, and there’s value in him opening 2025 with a bang for a franchise in desperate need of one.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer John Tavares +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs will meet for the second time this week. The Maple Leafs put together another strong defensive performance earlier this week against the Islanders. On the other hand, the Islanders are in a serious slump and look like a team ready to wave the white flag. We know the history that John Tavares has with the Islanders. Tavares has quietly turned back the clock and put together a strong season for the Maple Leafs after being stripped of the captaincy this offseason. Tavares has a nice price to find the back of the net in his former home.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nikolaj Ehlers +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets will play host to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday evening. The Jets have been the NHL’s most dominant team this season, leading the league with 55 points. They’ll have an opportunity to build on that number with a juicy matchup against the Ducks on home ice. The Jets have posted a 14-3-1 record on home ice this year. Nikolaj Ehlers remains one of the league's most underrated forwards. Ehlers has registered 32 points and 75 shots on goal. In this strong matchup, we’re looking for Ehlers's skillset to be fully displayed here.

