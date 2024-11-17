3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 11/17/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Total Goals Elias Pettersson - Over Nov 18 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A rematch of a Western Conference playoff clash last season goes down on Sunday, with the Vancouver Canucks hosting the Nashville Predators. Although the Canucks haven’t had the same success to this point that they did last year, there are some potential signs a run could be on the horizon.

After signing a major ticket this offseason, Elias Pettersson hasn’t performed to the standard the Canucks need him to. He’s starting to get in a groove of late, which is a positive sign for the direction of this team. We’re still getting the dominant Swede at a discount price to score here.

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Tom Wilson Total Goals Tom Wilson - Over Nov 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals road trip continues on Sunday evening when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights and Capitals are off to solid starts, making for an intriguing matchup to conclude the week. With the way the Golden Knights are built through size, skill, and physicality, the Capitals will need their bigger forwards to step up in this matchup.

Enter Tom Wilson. The feisty forward is built for these matchups, and there’s real value in him impacting the game on Sunday.

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Reilly Smith +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken are set to collide on Sunday night. The Rangers brought back their core players, who have continued to find plenty of success in the regular season and playoffs.

One new addition to the mix is Reilly Smith. The numbers have been solid with 10 points, but Smith has another gear to give for this Rangers group. With the ice time Smith continues to receive and his underlying solid numbers, more goals are coming sooner than later. Smith's price tag on this small Sunday slate is an appealing one to target.

