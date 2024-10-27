3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 10/27/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Viktor Arvidsson +250

The Edmonton Oilers embark on a four-game road trip, looking to build off their recent surge in production. Their first contest comes on Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Edmonton had arguably its best game of the season last time out. The Oilers stymied the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 while putting forth a dominant offensive effort. Led by the trio of Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and Victor Arvidsson, the reigning Western Conference Champions dropped 49 scoring and 24 high-danger chances against the Pens. Draisaitl and company accounted for most of that production with 11 shots and five points. That momentum carries them into tonight’s inter-conference affair.

One player who is due for a massive swing in puck luck is Viktor Arvidsson. The seasoned winger had a coming-out party on Friday but still operates well below expected levels. So far this season, Arvidsson has not found the back of the net despite posting a 63.8% expected goals-for rating while being on the ice for a projected 6.5 goals.

We saw the Oilers’ second-line breakthrough earlier this weekend, a sign of things to come. Backing Arvidsson as an any time goal scorer is one of the top values on the board.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cutter Gauthier +430

The New Jersey Devils have had a hell of a time preventing goals lately. Devils goalies have combined to allow 23 goals across their past four outings, with no team recording fewer than four goals. That’s the advantage the Anaheim Ducks need to break out of their recent slump. We expect Cutter Gauthier to lead the charge, presenting value as an any time goal scorer.

The Ducks’ rookie is off to a tepid start this season. Through his first six games, Gauthier has mustered just two assists while being given every opportunity to contribute offensively. The Ducks are skating Gauthier on their top line, with 60.0% of his zone starts coming in the attacking end and an average of 2:51 powerplay minutes per game. Altogether, that’s precipitated 6.1 expected goals-for. Gauthier is falling short of that benchmark while being on the ice for just four.

As a natural progression candidate, Gauthier should see a boon in scoring in the short term. That starts against the Devils, with the Ducks’ winger potentially cashing as one of the longest bets on the board.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matvei Michkov +210

The Montreal Canadiens are in a troublesome spot on Sunday. Fresh off a convincing 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, the Habs hit the road for an Eastern Conference showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers. Defense hasn’t been a strength for the Canadiens this season, and we expect the Flyers to take advantage.

Keep an eye on Matvei Michkov in this one. The Flyers’ rookie has been a driving force in Philadelphia’s offense early this year. Michkov has tallied three goals through the first seven games of his NHL career and is a priority in the attacking zone. Across all strengths, he starts a whopping 82.0% of his shifts in the opponent’s end, contributing to a 62.5% expected goals-for rating across all strengths. More importantly, Michkov is making the most of those opportunities, being on the ice for 13 goals this season.

Cayden Primeau is confirmed as the Canadiens’ starting goaltender, bringing his 88.0% save percentage and 4.21 goals against average into the crease. That’s an advantage Michkov doesn’t need, adding to the edge in backing him as an any time goal scorer.

